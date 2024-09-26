Join the Action: Top Gun Movie night planned atop the USS Lexington

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The USS Lexington Museum is giving "Top Gun" fans a chance to be a part of the action with a special 80s themed viewing party of the original 1986 film. The event will take place this Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on the flight deck of the USS Lexington, offering an exciting and unique way to experience this classic movie.

"We’re going to have a DJ dance party, a costume contest—so wear your flight suits, Top Gun gear, or any 80s attire," said Samantha Koepp-Stemplinger, Director of Marketing for the USS Lexington Museum. "We’re also going to have trivia contests, lots of Top Gun merchandise that you can either win or purchase, a bar, and food for sale."

The event will feature an outdoor screening of the film, projected onto a large screen atop the aircraft carrier. "The screen size is a lot bigger than your TV at home," explained Steven Banta, Executive Director of the USS Lexington Museum. "You're outside watching a movie about naval aviation, jets, and everything 'Top Gun' on an actual historic aircraft carrier."

One of the highlights of the event is the chance to see an actual F-14 aircraft that was featured in the movie. "This is one that Tom Cruise flew in when they were doing some of the shots, and he got to have a ride in the back," Banta added.

The viewing party is just one of the many ways the USS Lexington Museum continues to preserve history and educate the public. "This is a way to honor veterans with this ship and what it represents," Banta said. "From World War II all the way to the Cold War, this ship was there."

The event promises to be a memorable experience for fans of the movie and history enthusiasts alike. Banta says tickets could sell out, so he encourages people to purchase them when they can. On October 5, the Lexington Museum will have another viewing party to show the 2022 film, Top Gun: Maverick.

Click here for ticket information.