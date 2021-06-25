Events happening around the Coastal Bend 6/25 through 6/27

From movies to concerts there's a lot of events happening this weekend.

As pride month starts to wind down you can join the pride center at the Bus for pride night extravaganza June 25, 2021. There will be a diva show celebrating your true colors! The event is free and will kick off Friday, June 25th at 6:00 p.m. So wear your best pride gear and show your support.

You might remember we told you about a local actor Bailey Roberts from Portland.

He's making a name for himself in the movie industry as he stars in the feature film "12 Mighty Orphans". That film is officially out, you can watch it at AMC Corpus Christi 16, Century 16, and North Shore Cinema 8.

Its totally rad movie night at La Palmera Mall where you can enjoy an 80's themed party throughout the mall followed by a indoor movie in center court Saturday, June 26, 2021. You can catch the party from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. followed by the movie from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Reservations for the movie are required to attend. Click here to make yours.

If you're looking to hear some country music, artist Josh Ward will be hitting the stage at Brewster's Street Ice-house Downtown Friday, June 25 at 8:00 p.m. General admission tickets at $20. Click here to get yours before they sell out!