Actor Bailey Roberts stars in feature film 12 Mighty Orphans

PORTLAND, Texas — A local actor from Portland, Texas is starting to make a name for himself in the movie world as he stars in the feature film “12 Mighty Orphans.”

He has been around the Coastal Bend acting in local theaters and is sharing who his character, Miller is and what the film is about.

“Because it is a true story based off the book by Jim Dent, “12 Mighty Orphans.Z My character Miller had a brother and a sister and they went to that orphanage when they were pretty pretty young who was raised their and he was kind of the brainiac and so to kind of give perspective, I always say like he’s the squints from the Sandlot he’s the one, he didn’t wear glasses,” said actor Bailey Roberts.

“The coach Rusty Russel showed up took the job and these kids I mean were extremely poor. Instead of a football they used like a flower can wrapped in a sock and that was their football because they didn’t have anything they didn’t have equipment. But, they had the passion to play the want to and this coach was an orphan. He kind o instilled in these kids just because you are here doesn’t mean you cant go somewhere,” said actor Roberts.

How did you adjust to acting in local theater to film?

“I would just sit back and watch them and soak up everything and of course I had the training and everything and the audition process so I had been in front of the camera multiple times but I would read someones scene and say ok if I were in this position how would I do it? And I would think about how I would do it and I would watch them and I would say oh ok they didn’t do this as big because, ok. I would just watch and learn really,” said Roberts.

What advice would you tell kids your age who are striving to begin the big films or the next big role?

“Don’t give up as cliche as it sounds, they’re cliche for a reason. Don’t give up, keep pushing.and in the meantime make sure you are getting better. Don’t stay stagnant count it as a blessing and as an opportunity to get better,” said Roberts.

12 “Mighty Orphans” comes out in theaters, June 18.

