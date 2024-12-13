Your Ultimate Coastal Bend Weekend Guide to Festive Events

This weekend in the Coastal Bend is packed with exciting events! From festive activities to family fun, there’s something for everyone—so don’t stay home; get out and make the most of your weekend. We’ve rounded up all the happenings in Corpus Christi, Portland, Port Aransas, Odem, and Ingleside, so sit back, relax, and start planning your weekend adventures.

🎬 Movie Night at the Ballpark

Start your weekend at Whataburger Field in Corpus Christi, where the Corpus Christi Hooks and Reliant are hosting a free movie night. Bring a blanket and enjoy a classic Christmas film, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, on the big screen. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and the movie starts at 6:30 p.m. Be sure to wear your coziest sweater—after all, your heart might grow three sizes!

🛡️ Ingleside Renaissance Faire

Step back in time at the Ingleside Renaissance Faire at Live Oak Park on Saturday and Sunday. Enjoy jousting, jugglers, live music, food, and vendors, all in a family-friendly atmosphere. Tickets are $20 at the door, but veterans, active military, and kids under 8 get in for free. For a full schedule of events, check out our website!

🎁 Navidad de los Ninos: Children's Christmas Festival

The 41st annual Navidad de los Ninos festival is happening at the Antonio Garcia Center in Corpus Christi on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This beloved event includes toy and bike giveaways, games, food, and the chance to take photos with Santa. It’s a wonderful way to spread Christmas cheer to local kids!

🎄 Holiday Lights in Port Aransas

Head to Port Aransas on Saturday at 5 p.m. to see the dazzling decorated boats at the city marina, followed by the 2nd Annual Holiday Drone Show. The Cleartones will provide live music, and there will be holiday drinks and photos with Santa. You can catch the show from anywhere along the marina or at the Fisherman’s Wharf.

🏃‍♀️ Run, Dash, and Trot Through the Holidays

For those who want to stay active, there are a couple of fun holiday-themed races:

The Reindeer Run 5K at Brewster Street Ice House in Corpus Christi on Saturday at 8 a.m. It’s a festive event, so don’t forget to dress up—you might just win a prize!

The Tinsel Trot in Portland on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. This illuminated event promises to be a sparkling good time!

🎶 Christmas Voices in Odem

In Odem, the community choir will be performing Christmas carols on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 4 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Odem Family Life Center. It’s a free event, and will also include a live nativity scene. Join locals from Sinton, Edroy, Kingsville, and beyond to celebrate the season with song.

🩰 The Nutcracker at the American Bank Center

Get into the holiday spirit with the Corpus Christi Ballet’s performance of The Nutcracker at the American Bank Center on Sunday at 3 p.m. It’s a perfect family outing for the weekend.

🥞 Breakfast with Santa at the USS Lexington

For an unforgettable family experience, head over to the USS Lexington Museum for Breakfast with Santa on Saturday at 8 a.m. Enjoy a delicious pancake breakfast, and meet Santa Claus himself! After breakfast, enjoy a holiday movie screening of How the Grinch Stole Christmas in the Mega Theater, followed by a fun scavenger hunt around the ship. Plus, every family will get a special USS Lexington ornament to take home!

Sea Turtle Release

Join conservationist for an epic Sea Turtle Release Event, where you’ll witness marine conservation in action! This free, family-friendly event celebrates the recovery and release of eight green sea turtles back into the Gulf of Mexico.

The event is organized by the University of Texas Marine Science Institute, the Mission-Aransas National Estuarine Research Reserve, NOAA, the Amos Rehabilitation Keep, and Friends of the ARK. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this special moment on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 9:00 AM, at Beach Marker 35 on Mustang Island.

Don’t Miss Out on Making Memories

With so many festive events to choose from, this Coastal Bend weekend is sure to be full of fun and lasting memories. Make sure you get out there and enjoy the season with family and friends! Happy holidays, Coastal Bend! 🌟🎅🎉

