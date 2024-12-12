Watch Now
First Baptist Church of Odem preparing for its 'Christmas Voices' with a community choir, live nativity scene

ODEM, Tx — Volunteers from the Odem and surrounding area will present its 'Christmas Voices' Christmas program this weekend, which includes a community choir and a live nativity scene.

The 'Christmas Voices' Christmas program will be held at the Family Life Center at the First Baptist Church of Odem, located at 307 W. Turner in Odem, Tx.

"In an effort to share the holiday message and celebrate the Christmas season, the COMMUNITY CHOIR, volunteers from Sinton, Odem, Edroy, Sandia, Corpus Christi, Kingsville, and Three Rivers, representing numerous churches from the surrounding area, will tell the story of Jesus’ birth through song and scripture," stated Shanon Walker of First Baptist Church of Odem.

The event is free to the public and will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15.

For more information, visit the First Baptist Church of Odem's website.

