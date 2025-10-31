This spooky Coastal Bend Weekend is packed with events all around town!

Even when Halloween ends, the Fun Continues in Corpus Christi

Halloween night might mark the end of October, but the celebrations in Corpus Christi are far from over. From spooky bar crawls to cultural festivals and family-friendly art events, the Coastal Bend is packed with things to do all weekend long.

Halloween Night: Bars and Restaurants Keep the Party Going

Local bars and restaurants are keeping the Halloween spirit alive Friday night with themed parties, food and drink specials, and costume contests. Organizers encourage residents to check in with their favorite local spots and support Corpus Christi’s small businesses.

For a full list of pumpkin patches and trunk-or-treat events happening across the Coastal Bend, click here.

Here's a list of Spooky events for this Coastal Bend Weekend!

Cultural Celebration: Día de los Muertos Festival

Saturday marks the start of November, and with it, Corpus Christi’s 18th Annual Día de los Muertos Festival, which will take over downtown from 3 p.m. to midnight.

The event will feature live music, dancing, and colorful ofrendas, traditional altars created to honor loved ones who have passed. The festival has become one of the city’s most vibrant traditions, celebrating art, culture, and community.

Nightlife: Official Corpus Christi Halloween Bar Crawl

For those 21 and older looking to keep the spooky energy going, the Official Corpus Christi Halloween Bar Crawl kicks off Saturday evening. Participants can expect exclusive food and drink specials, free entry at participating venues, and themed entertainment throughout downtown.

Check-in runs from 4 to 6 p.m. at The Artisan. Tickets include a party cup, bottle opener lanyard, and access to the event map. For more details, ticket purchases, and venue listings, visit www.crawlwith.us/corpuschristi/halloween.

Family Fun: Free Art Activities for Kids

Families can bring their little artists to The Art Center of Corpus Christi on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for its free weekly Family Art Time.

Children will have the chance to create their own spooky portraits as part of a special Halloween-themed session.

Community Events: Fall Fiesta at Briscoe King Pavilion

For those looking for a laid-back seasonal celebration, Friends of Padre will host a Fall Fiesta at the Briscoe King Pavilion Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

The event will feature live music, food trucks, local vendors, and educational family activities. Organizers say the goal is to celebrate fall with community and fun, without any of the jump scares.

Giving Back: Candy-for-Cans Drive at In The Game Funtrackers

Starting Sunday, In The Game Funtrackers will host a Candy for Canned Goods donation drive to help local families in need.

Guests who bring in non-perishable food donations will receive a free 30-minute gameplay pass. Suggested donation items include canned fruits and vegetables, peanut butter, boxed cereal, pasta, and other pantry staples.

The promotion runs beginning November 2, with one free gameplay pass available per person per day.

History Comes Alive: Voices of South Texas at Old Bayview Cemetery

Rounding out the weekend, the Friends of Old Bayview Cemetery Association will present Voices of South Texas – Old Bayview Cemetery Comes Alive on Saturday, November 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Now in its 16th year, the event features more than 30 storytellers and re-enactors who share the history of Texas’s oldest military cemetery, which dates back 180 years. Veterans from the War of 1812, the Texas Revolution, the Civil War, and other conflicts are buried there. The event is free and open to the public.

Aransas Pass Veterans Market Days

Enjoy free admission to an indoor and outdoor market where vendors will be selling jewelry, knives, guns, pottery, antiques, coins, cookies, gifts herbs and so much more! It's being held at the Aransas Pass VFW Post 2932 at 693 W Cleveland Blvd Saturday starting at 10 A.M. and ending Sunday at 5 P.M.