Super Coastal Bend Weekend Activated: Fun, Music & Heroes Await

The Coastal Bend is gearing up for a weekend packed with super community events, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities, all for a good cause.

Superheroes 5K for a good cause

Among the highlights is CASA of the Coastal Bend’s annual Superhero 5K, returning for its 20th consecutive year. KRIS 6 Sunrise Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann will emcee the event for the third year in a row. It kicks off Saturday, May 17 at 8 a.m. at Heritage Park in downtown Corpus Christi.

Participants are encouraged to wear superhero costumes and can choose from a 1K for kids, a 5K run, or a 2-mile walk. Proceeds benefit children in foster care.

Fill your soul with music at Brewster Street Icehouse

Kick off your weekend with some soulful country tunes! On Friday, May 16, doors open at 8:00 p.m. at Brewster Street Icehouse in downtown Corpus Christi for Josh Meloy's heartfelt performance. Let his Oklahoma roots and authentic sound set the tone for a memorable night.

CC Songwriters Showcase Hits House of Rock

Discover the Coastal Bend's hidden musical talents at the CC Songwriters Showcase on Saturday, May 17, at 7:00 p.m. at House of Rock. Featuring performances from Moniq, Geroninos, Jeremy Gifford, and Eric Graham, it's an evening celebrating original tunes and heartfelt lyrics.

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Harbor Playhouse

The Harbor Playhouse invites theatergoers to experience a magical rendition of The Wizard of Oz. The production brings Dorothy, Toto, and the Land of Oz to life with enchanting sets and captivating performances.

Showtimes run throughout the weekend, from Friday through Sunday.

Ride for the Warriors Supports Local Veterans

Motorcyclists can ride for a cause during Ride for the Warriors, a poker run benefiting local veterans. The ride takes place Saturday from 1 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning at Harley-Davidson and ending at Hooters.

Riders will draw cards along the route, and the best hand wins $1,000. Registration is $10, with all proceeds going to Burn Pits 360 and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

