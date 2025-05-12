Ride for the Warriors Poker Run to benefit local combat veterans

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The "Ride for Warriors Poker Run" is set for Saturday, May 17, offering participants a chance to support local veterans while competing for a $1,000 cash prize.

The event benefits Burn Pits 360 and other efforts supporting local combat veterans.

"Without funds to do what we want to do, whether it be support organizations like Burn Pits or go to a Veteran in the community who needs something as simple as a wheelchair ramp," said Jeremie Leiker, a member of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

The Heil Law Firm is partnering with Harley-Davidson and the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association to organize the event.

In addition to the poker run, attendees can enjoy live music, food trucks, free drinks, and a 50-50 raffle.

