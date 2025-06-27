Summerween, blues & barbecue: Coastal Bend Weekend has it all

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This Coastal Bend Weekend is full of lively events ranging from Halloween-themed festivities during the last weekend of June to music festivals and charity fundraisers. Whether you're in the mood to dress up, dance, or just enjoy good food and community spirit, there’s something for everyone.

Spooky & Sweet: Halloween Fun in June for All Ages

In Corpus Christi’s Southside, Wild Wolf Halloween Store is hosting a "Summerween Bash" on Saturday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will feature local vendors, live music, spooky shopping, and food. Families are encouraged to come in costume. kids and pets can get ready for a family-friendly celebration of all things eerie.

Boogie the night away for a Cause

Meanwhile, in Aransas Pass, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2932 will hold a high-energy dance fundraiser on Saturday evening. Located at 620 W. Wheeler Ave., the event starts at 7 p.m. and will raise money for local high school scholarships. Tickets are free for children 12 and under, $7 for teens, $10 for adults, and $15 for couples.

Blues & Good Vibes for a Cause

Also in Aransas Pass, the Third Annual Jack Payne Waterfront Blues Festival will take place Saturday at 518 Bigelow St., with music starting at 11 a.m. and continuing for 12 hours. The event honors John Tarver Payne, a beloved local musician who died of cancer in 2023. Proceeds will benefit the Jak Payne Scholarship Fund, which supports Del Mar College’s music department.

Dads, Grills & Games

Back in Corpus Christi, “Dynamite Dads,” a family event celebrating father figures, will be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts & Education Center. Organized by Phil De La Garza of Education Service Center, Region 2, the event features games, activities, and a barbecue cook-off with grilled favorites like fajitas, chicken thighs, and wings.

Dynamite Dads

Strike Out Cancer

Sunday, the Corpus Christi Hooks will team up with the American Cancer Society to recognize National Cancer Survivors Month and raise awareness for breast cancer. Pink in Park will offer the first 1,000 women through the gates at Sunday’s 5 p.m. game a complimentary pink clutch, courtesy of AutoNation.

Run Wild with Pride

In celebration of Pride Month, the Coastal Bend Pride Center will host its third annual Rainbow Run-Walk 5K on Saturday in Cole Park. Check-in begins at 6 a.m., and the race starts at 7 a.m. Participants are encouraged to dress in colorful attire in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

Clue-Hunting on Four Wheels

A golf cart scavenger hunt is set to roll through the streets of Port Aransas, offering teams the chance to solve clues, complete tasks, and win prizes. Port Aransas Parks and Recreation is hosting the event.

Teams of 4 to 6 players must bring their own street-legal golf cart and have at least one adult and one smartphone per team. Drivers must hold a valid license, and all participants must sign a waiver at check-in.

Top-scoring teams will win prizes and special gifts. Organizers promise a day full of fun and adventure.

