Looking for fun events with the family this weekend? We've got you covered!

This weekend, the Coastal Bend is bursting with exciting events for all ages, from scenic gardens to historic air shows and charitable runs. Whether you're in the mood for outdoor exploration, aerial adventures, or cultural performances, there’s something for everyone. Here’s your guide to a weekend full of fun in the South Texas sun!

Explore Nature and Recycle at the South Texas Botanical Gardens

One of the highlights this weekend is at the South Texas Botanical Gardens and Nature Center, a beautiful 182-acre venue that’s blooming with seasonal exhibits. Celebrate Texas Recycles Day on November 15th with free entry to the gardens, thanks to H-E-B sponsorship. The gardens are open Friday through Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and feature a wide variety of attractions, including the Butterfly House, natural trails, and the Wetlands Boardwalk.

How to Get In Free: Simply bring a plastic bottle or bag for recycling to gain free access. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy nature while helping the environment!

Warbirds Over South Texas: A Sky-High Adventure

For those interested in aviation, Warbirds Over South Texas is soaring into the Coastal Bend this weekend. Head to the Aransas County Airport in Rockport on Saturday and Sunday to witness historic aircraft in action. You’ll have the chance to tour vintage planes and even take a ride in some of these iconic aircraft (rides available for purchase).

The event is more than just a show—it also includes food, vendors, and a great chance to support a meaningful cause. Proceeds from Warbirds Over South Texas benefit veterans and students pursuing careers in aviation.

Run for a Good Cause at Miles for Meals 5K

Another fantastic way to give back to the community is by participating in the Miles for Meals 5K this Saturday. Join fellow runners and walkers along the picturesque Corpus Christi Bayfront at Water’s Edge Park for a fun event that benefits the Coastal Bend Food Bank’s Kids Backpack Program. This initiative provides nutritious food to students facing food insecurity.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. on Saturday, and all proceeds go toward supporting local kids in need. You can easily register for the event online, so lace up your sneakers and help make a difference in the community!

Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors Hits the Stage

For a dose of culture and comedy, head over to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi for a production of Shakespeare’s Comedy of Errors. This classic play is filled with mistaken identities and hilarious confusion, and the talented cast promises to deliver a delightful performance.

There will be several showings throughout the weekend at the Center for the Arts. Tickets are available online, so grab yours before they sell out. It’s a perfect way to enjoy an evening of laughter and theater in Corpus Christi!

Coastal Bend Field of Honor

Looking for something free to do this weekend? Visit the Coastal Bend Field of Honor at the Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown, where 1,000 flags will fly as part of a tribute to veterans. This patriotic display will remain up through December 4th, giving visitors the chance to reflect and honor those who have served in the military. It’s a touching and visually stunning way to spend a quiet afternoon outdoors.