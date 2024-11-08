4th annual Coastal Bend "Field of Honor" ceremony takes place at Richard M. Borchard Fairgrounds

ROBSTOWN, Tx — Monday, Nov. 11 is Veterans Day, but many at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds honored veterans a little early. Hundreds of American flags were put up on display to fly as symbols of gratitude for those who defend our freedom.

Dwight Gwynn, one of the many veterans said he was blown away attending the 4th annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor ceremony, because when returned home after serving his county, it was a much different experience.

Fernando Arevalo Dwight Gwynn was one of the many veterans who attended the ceremony

“I’m really happy, this really touched my heart,” Gwynn said. “I’m just amazed at how many flags they put up for veterans, because when I came home they spit on me. They cursed me."

The event kicked off at 4 p.m., on Nov. 7, with KRIS 6 Sunrise anchor Michelle Hofmann emceeing the event. She, along Nueces County Judge Connie Scott and Corey Brewer from Mike Shaw Toyota, shared a few words for those attending.

Fernando Arevalo KRIS 6 Sunrise Michelle Hofmann emceed the event

"The Field of Honor" serves as a symbol of gratitude, not just for veterans, but also their families.

“The war doesn’t leave them. Some, if not all of them have PTSD," Leticia Rendon, a volunteer for the Veterans Round Table, said. "And not only do they suffer from the memories, so do the spouses, cause we have to see them live through that.”

22 flags lead to the ceremony. According to JJ de la Cerda with the Nueces County Veterans Services, those flags represent a grim statistic - that every day, 22 veterans across the United States lose their lives to suicide.

Bryan Hoffman 1000 flags were posted in honor of veterans

The flags on display are sponsored by members of the community, or organizations. All the funds collected through those sponsorships will go to local non-profit veteran organizations.

Flour Bluff NJROTC, the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, and the Nueces County Veterans Services were just some of the groups involved in the 4th annual Coastal Bend Field of Honor.

“It’s so good to see those young kids from girl scouts, cub scouts, and to see them happy when they plant a flag, because they know there is value in this,” Veterans Round Table volunteer Clara Lopez said.

