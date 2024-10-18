Jazz up your Coastal Bend Weekend: Events to check out

With so many exciting events lined up, its timed to jazz up your Coastal Bend Weekend.

Texas Jazz Festival

The Texas Jazz Festival returns to Heritage Park all weekend long, kicking off Friday at 6 p.m. For more than 60 years, the annual event celebrates music, culture, and community, featuring local, national, and international jazz musicians. Attendees can enjoy multiple stages, delicious food vendors, and artisan booths. For convenience, the Regional Transportation Authority (RTA) will offer park-and-ride services from City Hall, the Nueces County Courthouse, and the A&M Corpus Christi bus stop.

Willie Nelson at Concrete Street Amphitheater

If country music is more your style, you can head to the Concrete Street Amphitheater on Saturday for a performance by the legendary Willie Nelson and Family. The American Country singer will be "On the Road Again" for the concert in Corpus Christi. It will kick off Corpus Christi’s “Night Life" at 7 p.m. "Funny How Time Slips Away," but don’t wait too long to secure your tickets; they could sell out.

Boo! in the Blue at the Texas State Aquarium

For a spooky family outing, check out "Boo! in the Blue" at the Texas State Aquarium this Saturday and Sunday. Explore haunted habitats, marvel at underwater skeletons, and see shark jaws draped in cobwebs. Divers will also be with the ocean creatures to carve pumpkins. Activities are included with admission or membership during aquarium hours.

House of Terror

For those seeking thrills and chills, the House of Terror will be open during the weekends of October. Dubbed the scariest haunt in the city, brave souls can enter from 7 p.m. to midnight.

If you’re interested in more local spooky events, click here for a community post on Facebook.

Click here for a list of pumpkin patches across the Coastal Bend.

Surftober Fest

If the frightful fun leaves you parched, Surftober Fest could be the perfect remedy. The ninth annual event, taking place at the Executive Surf Club this Saturday at noon, promises to be the ultimate beer fest with a coastal twist. Sample a variety of draught brews from local breweries, all while supporting the Texas Surf Conservancy.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk

It's important to stay active, and this Saturday offers a meaningful opportunity to do so. You can join the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk at Bayfront Park on Shoreline Boulevard. Organized by the American Cancer Society, this event aims to unite the community in the fight against breast cancer. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., with the walk commencing at 9 AM. Our Kris 6 Sunrise team, including KRIS 6 Anchors, Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, and meteorologist Stefanie Lauber, will be on-site to emcee the event.

Sandcastle Run

Nueces County Commissioner, Brent Chesney is hosting the Sandcastle Run. It's a 5K and/or 10K run and walk to raise awareness for children struggling with Diabetes. All proceeds are donated to the American Diabetes Association to benefit children of the Coastal Bend with Diabetes. It starts Saturday at 8 a.m.