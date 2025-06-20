Hot Happenings this Coastal Bend Weekend

Summer is officially here, and if you're looking for a Coastal Bend Weekend that's hot, heartfelt and full of happenings, we've got you covered.

Juneteenth Celebrations Continue

The Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education is hosting a three-day Juneteenth Festival to mark the 160th anniversary of freedom.

Head to Water’s Edge Park for live music, food trucks and cultural programming running from Friday, June 20 through Sunday, June 22. The lineup features talented artists taking the stage nightly.

There’s also a Health & Wellness Pavilion offering free mammograms each day, along with exhibits honoring Black heritage, history and community resources.

Click here for the story.

TABPHE

______________________________

Rodeo Time in Beeville

Hold on to your hats because it's bull riding time!

The third annual Veterans Memorial Bull Riding event bucks into the Bee County Expo Center this Saturday, June 21 at 6 p.m. Kids can join the fun, too, with mutton bustin’, wild calfin’, mini bulls and junior riders. And yes, the pro bulls will be ready to rumble. All proceeds support local veterans.

VFW

______________________________

Hot Wing Eating Challenge at Nueces Brewing

Think you can handle the heat?

Test your taste buds at Nueces Brewing and Barbecuing's Hot Wing Eating Competition this Saturday, June 21 at 3 p.m. Ten flaming hot wings. One fiery challenge. Sign up by 2:30 p.m. the same day. It's $25 to enter. Organizers say the prize is too cool to spoil, but definitely worth the sweat.

Nueces Brewing and Barbecuing

______________________________

Summer Nights at Cole Park Amphitheater

The Bay Jammin’ Concert and Cinema Series is still rocking! On Friday, June 20, grab your blankets and lawn chairs for “Despicable Me 4” on the big screen after sunset. Admission is free for the whole family.

City of Corpus Christi

______________________________

Make Music Day in Port Aransas

On Saturday, June 21, silence won’t be required at Ellis Memorial Library. The library will host Make Music Day from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Guests can enjoy drumming sessions with TamboyRhythms and interactive activities led by Jorge Ochoa.

Ellis Memorial Library

______________________________

Read and Roll Over at the Humane Society

Calling all book lovers and dog enthusiasts, it’s time to read and roll over. The Gulf Coast Humane Society invites readers of all ages to spend time with shelter dogs during Read and Roll Over, held every third Saturday of the month from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

______________________________

Woof Pack Readers Club Summer Bash

The Woof Pack Readers Club will host its Summer Bash on Saturday, June 21, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at 2626 Holly Road. Visitors are invited to read to shelter animals and maybe even take one home.

City of Corpus Christi

______________________________

Corpus Christi Lego Club Meeting

The Corpus Christi Lego Club will hold its first official meeting Saturday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tronix Repair Games, located at 4738 South Padre Island Drive. Attendees can meet fellow Lego fans, share ideas and learn about upcoming events and displays.

______________________________

Custom Hat & Bag Pop-Up in Rockport

Rhinestone Mermaid Creations will host a pop-up event Saturday, June 21, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. outside Rockport Daily Grind, 302 S. Austin St., Rockport, Texas. Visitors can design their own trucker hats, visors, belt bags, koozies and more using patches, pins, studs and accessories. A heat press will be on-site for customizations. Look for the hot pink tent. For details, visit rhinestone-mermaid-creations.square.site.

If you would like to see your event on a future Coastal Bend Weekend segment send Michelle Hofmann or Bryan Hofmann a message at michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com or bryan.hofmann@kristv.com