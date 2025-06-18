Celebrate Freedom: Corpus Christi Juneteenth Festival launches this Friday

The Texas Association of Black Personnel in Higher Education (TABPHE), Corpus Christi Chapter, will host its first-ever Coastal Bend Juneteenth Festival from June 20 to 22, 2025, marking the 160th anniversary of emancipation with three days of live entertainment, cultural exhibits, and free health services.

TABPHE

Held at Waters Edge Park in downtown Corpus Christi, the event is free and open to the public.

Festival Highlights:



Live performances across three days:

Friday, June 20: Tonio Armani, known for his viral Southern soul line dance hits Saturday, June 21: Houston rap icon Z-Ro Sunday, June 22: Grammy-nominated R&B artist Carl Thomas

Health & Wellness Pavilion — Free mammograms and medical services offered daily

— Free mammograms and medical services offered daily Food Truck Park — Featuring a wide range of local flavors and cuisines

— Featuring a wide range of local flavors and cuisines Community Exhibits — Cultural and social organizations will showcase Black heritage and excellence

— Cultural and social organizations will showcase Black heritage and excellence Youth Art Spotlight — The 16th annual Spirit of Emancipation Poster and Coloring Contest, founded by Dr. Gloria Scott, returns to highlight local student creativity. Winners will be announced during Sunday’s closing ceremony.

Festival Hours:



Friday, June 20 - 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday, June 21 - 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 22 - 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The concert series offers a VIP experience. Funds raised from this will go to TABPHE prgams and resources.

The festival centers on the themes of emancipation, unity and culture, with a mission to both celebrate Black history and foster future progress.