Dive into Fun: A Coastal Bend Weekend with family, food, and festivities

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — This Coastal Bend Weekend is filled with excitement! Whether you're looking for a family-friendly festival, delicious food, or community support, there's something for everyone.

A Splash of Oceanic Fun on the Westside

Get ready to dive into oceans of excitement this Saturday as the Gulf Reach Institute celebrates the unveiling of its new children’s book and animated series, Coral Curiosities of the Deep.

The event, set at the Antonio E. Garcia Education Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., offers a unique opportunity to explore the vibrant world of deep-sea corals and their habitats. Guests will enjoy an exclusive sneak peek of the animated series The Adventures of Swift and Murice, featuring coral characters from the book. The day is packed with family fun, including face painting, interactive ocean-themed games, and plenty of free giveaways like book vouchers, posters, and stickers.

The Coral Curiosities of the Deep book highlights the fascinating deep-sea ecosystems and ongoing coral restoration efforts in the Gulf, thanks to a grant from the National Marine Sanctuary Foundation. It also shines a spotlight on the tireless work of experts restoring the environment after the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Supporting Veterans: Poker and Prizes

For those seeking a bit of luck and adventure, the Clean and Sober Poker Run offers an exciting chance to support local veterans. Starting at Coffee Waves in Flour Bluff at 9:15 a.m., participants will visit various stops to collect playing cards, with the best hand winning cash prizes. The $20 registration fee benefits Roommates in Recovery Veterans House, a supportive living space for veterans struggling with addiction. It’s a fun and meaningful way to give back to the community.

Rock for a Cause Downtown

Saturday night, the House of Rock promises to be a musical treat with the Rock In-2 Inclusion Benefit Concert. Doors open at 6 p.m., and for just $10, music lovers can enjoy a night of live performances while supporting a great cause. All proceeds benefit Joaquin In-2 Inclusion, a nonprofit dedicated to helping educational institutions and childcare facilities create inclusive spaces for children with special needs.

Satisfy Your Appetite at the 10th Annual Food Truck Festival

If food trucks are more your speed, head over to 1520 North Water Street, by the American Bank Center, this Saturday for the 10th Annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Festival. Starting at noon and running until 10 p.m., food enthusiasts can indulge in gourmet meals from a variety of trucks while enjoying family-friendly activities and shopping from local vendors.

A Musical Journey at Festival de Mariachi

The 5th Annual Festival de Mariachi at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi is happening all weekend long and is said to be bigger and better than ever! It's happening at the Performing Arts Center, Corpus Christi Cathedral. Whether you're a mariachi enthusiast or simply looking for some lively entertainment, this festival offers music, food trucks, and an array of fun activities. Expect face painting, arts and crafts, workshops for aspiring musicians, and a Grito contest.

Walk for a Cause: Surviving the Rip 5K/10K

Saturday morning brings the 4th Annual Surviving the Rip 5K/10K Run/Walk, hosted by the Je’Sani Smith Foundation at Padre Balli Park. The event raises awareness about rip currents and beach safety, an issue close to home during April, which is Beach Safety and Rip Current Awareness Month in Texas. The race kicks off promptly at 8 a.m., and participants can enjoy vendors, live music, and educational activities. Proceeds go to the foundation’s mission of promoting beach safety to prevent future tragedies.

OLPH Fish Fry

In honor of Lent, Our Lady of Perpetual Help is hosting their annual Lenten Fish Fry. It’s happening today and next Friday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Plates are $12, and you can choose from fish, shrimp, or a combo. You can even have it delivered! The event is at 5830 Williams Drive, and all proceeds go to benefit the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Academy.

Community Health Fair

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church is hosting its 2nd Annual Community Health Fair this weekend. It’s happening on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Cole Park. You can stop by for free health screenings like cholesterol, blood pressure, and diabetes tests, plus get info to help you reach your health goals.