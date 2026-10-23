Día de los Muertos festival, Halloween events fill Coastal Bend weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Día de los Muertos Street Festival returns to downtown Corpus Christi on Saturday, leading a weekend of cultural celebrations and Halloween events across the Coastal Bend.

Día de los Muertos Street Festival

Now in its 19th year, the free festival will fill 10 downtown blocks with live music, art, food and cultural performances. A community ofrenda, or altar, gives families a place to honor loved ones who have died.

The holiday centers on remembering loved ones and celebrating the lives they lived.

The festival runs from 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday.

Villain Invasion Halloween Fest

Villain Invasion Halloween Fest takes over the Holiday Inn Downtown Marina on Saturday and Sunday. Attendees can meet horror movie actors, enter costume contests and play in gaming tournaments.

Visitors who bring two nonperishable food items for the Coastal Bend Food Bank will receive a special-edition event poster while supplies last.

Weekend passes start at $20. Children 12 and under get in free.

Monster Mash Cupcake Dash

The Monster Mash Cupcake Dash returns to Water's Edge Park on Saturday morning. Participants can dress up for a 5K, a 10K or a 2-mile walk, and each finisher gets a cupcake.

Proceeds benefit Family Counseling Services, which provides mental health care across the Coastal Bend.

Family pumpkin painting

Asbury Methodist Church will host family pumpkin painting from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday. Families can pick out and buy a pumpkin, then decorate it together. The church's pumpkin patch is open through Halloween.

Hocus Pocus Corpus

Hocus Pocus Corpus makes its debut Saturday at the Hilliard Center with free Halloween activities, including trick-or-treating, door prizes and a community resource fair. The event also features a presentation on renters' rights.

It runs from noon to 3 p.m.

To suggest an event for Coastal Bend Weekend, email Stephanie Molina at stephanie.molina@kristv.com.

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