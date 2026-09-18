CoastalBend Weekend: Good times for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Looking for something to do this weekend while also giving back to the community?

This week’s CoastalBend Weekend features several ways to have some fun while supporting a good cause such as checking out custom cars and cheering on cyclists to celebrating Native American culture and helping clean up the coast.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Good times for a good cause

Custom cars are rolling into the Coastal Bend Food Bank Saturday night for Cars & Cans for a Cause.

The event is being held as part of Hunger Action Month, combining a car meet with an effort to help fight hunger in the Coastal Bend.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a canned food item or other food donation to help feed local families.

The event runs from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Coastal Bend Food Bank on Bear Lane, with around 200 vehicles available to check out.

There will also be vendors, snacks and food trucks. Organizers say the family-friendly event is a chance for parents to bring their kids out to experience a car event while supporting the food bank.

If you would rather trade four wheels for two, Conquer the Coast also returns Saturday.

The cycling event has been held in Corpus Christi for years and has previously drawn more than 1,500 cyclists, with about 70% of participants coming from outside Corpus Christi.

Cyclists will start at Whataburger Field and take on one of three routes through the Coastal Bend.

While registration for cyclists has closed, people can still come out to volunteer, support the riders or enjoy the activities surrounding the event.

Vendors will be on hand offering everything from food and coffee to athletic clothing and gear.

Proceeds from Conquer the Coast will help fund scholarships for Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islander Athletics.

The rides begin at 7 a.m. Saturday, so drivers in the area are encouraged to be mindful of cyclists.

For those looking to celebrate culture, community and those who have served, the Lipan Apache Tribe of Texas is hosting its third annual Veterans Homecoming Powwow Saturday at the Hillard Center.

The free event begins at 10 a.m. and will showcase Native American dancing and music while giving visitors an opportunity to experience the culture and traditions of the Lipan Apache Tribe.

Food and vendors will also be available throughout the event.

Veterans can stop by resource booths to learn more about services and assistance available to them.

The powwow brings the community together to honor veterans while sharing and celebrating Lipan Apache culture and traditions.

You can also roll up your sleeves Saturday morning and help take care of the Coastal Bend.

Volunteers will gather around the JFK Bridge and entrance to Padre Island for a community cleanup led by Flour Bluff Elementary Oceans Club, Over the Bridge Future Fishers, and the Sea Pines Beach Cleanup Crew.

The cleanup runs from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, and everyone is encouraged to come out and help.

Volunteers do not have to stay for the entire event. Even those who can only give 30 minutes can participate.

Organizers hope every bag of litter removed will make a difference in protecting an area known for its natural beauty.

Although this week’s CoastalBend Weekend may look a little different, it’s all about having some fun while giving back to the community we love and call home.

If you have an upcoming event you think should be featured on Coastal Bend Weekend? Send Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina an email.

