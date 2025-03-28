CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — It’s time to tune up for the spring season with a weekend filled with fun, flavor, and heartfelt moments all around the Coastal Bend.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Your guide to fun activities for the last weekend of March

From local concerts to community events, here’s a look at what’s happening this weekend:

Coastal Winds and Harmonie Concert: From Mozart to Mackey

Local group Coastal Winds and Harmonie will host a community concert, From Mozart to Mackey: Dancing Through Time, at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Richardson Performance Hall at Del Mar College. The concert is free, but donations are encouraged to support Coastal Winds and Harmonie’s performances, workshops, and educational outreach programs.

More information here: Coastal Winds & Harmonie: Uniting talent, audiences in the city's music scene

Nate’s Next Kid Up: Easter-Themed Ice Cream Social

Nate’s Next Kid Up is hosting an Easter-themed ice cream social from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at D-Lites Cream. Attendees can create their own ice cream cups with special Easter toppings, take photos with the Easter Bunny, and join an egg hunt at 1 p.m. Tickets are $7, and funds raised will benefit foster children in the area.

More information here: https://www.facebook.com/share/15bTdQdr7z/?mibextid=wwXIfr

La Palmera Mall: Sensory-Friendly Easter Bunny Time

From 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday, La Palmera Mall will offer a sensory-friendly experience with the Easter Bunny for children with special needs. Kids will enjoy one-on-one time with the Easter Bunny and Mrs. Bunny, take photos, and make memories. Reservations are required, and if you miss this event, a second opportunity is scheduled for April 6.

More information here: https://www.lapalmera.com/press-room/eggstra-special-events-with-the-easter-bunny-at-la-palmera

Windfest: 50th Annual Celebration in Portland

Windfest continues all weekend at the Portland Community Complex. This 50th annual event will feature carnival rides, food, a BBQ cook-off, and a variety of contests and shows, including a car show, kite flying expo, and dachshund dash. It’s $10 for admission and kids under 10-years-old gets free entry.

Click here for a full schedule of events : https://www.portlandtx.org/about/

The Wall That Heals: Vietnam Veterans Memorial Replica

The Wall That Heals, a replica of Washington, D.C.’s Vietnam Veterans Memorial, is open for public viewing at Veterans Memorial High School 24 hours a day through Sunday. A special ceremony honoring Vietnam Veterans Day will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday.

More information here: The Wall That Heals bringing moving tribute to Corpus Christi

YMCA Sip & Shop

The YMCA of the Coastal Bend is hosting a Sip and Shop open house this weekend. You can stop by to check out what the YMCA offers, enjoy local vendors, free drinks, and exclusive membership deals. It’s all happening Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. at 417 South Upper Broadway.

Seussical the Musical

Metro E. Elementary is putting on its big spring musical this weekend! Students will perform "Seussical the Musical" tonight at 6 p.m., and on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. The performance is open to the public, and entry is by donation. Dress up as your favorite Dr. Seuss character and enjoy the show!

Sunday Funday, Transgender Day of Visibility’

The Coastal Bend Pride Center is hosting Sunday Funday at the Hidden Door to celebrate Transgender Day of Visibility. Transgender Day of Visibility is held on March 31st, but the Coastal Bend Pride center is holding the event on March 30, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. It features live music by DJ Denzy. The party is for those ages 21 and older.

More information here: https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1CKa7k5TdQ/?mibextid=wwXIfr

Art Center of Corpus Christi: Family Art Time

Also on Saturday, families can enjoy the Art Center of Corpus Christi’s free weekly Family Art Time event. At 11 a.m. this weekend, participants can create paper bag monsters.

More information here: https://www.artcentercc.org/family-art-tim

