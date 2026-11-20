KINGSVILLE, Tx — From cowboy traditions in Kingsville to Filipino cuisine and holiday celebrations in Corpus Christi, there's something for everyone to enjoy across the Coastal Bend this weekend.

Whether you're looking to experience South Texas ranch life, try something new or get into the holiday spirit, here are some events happening in your neighborhood.

King Ranch Hand Weekend brings cowboy traditions to Kingsville

The annual King Ranch Hand Weekend returns to Kingsville Friday, Nov. 20, and Saturday, Nov. 21, with two days of activities celebrating South Texas ranching heritage.

The festivities begin Friday around 5 p.m. with live music in downtown Kingsville, a tree lighting ceremony and a new wild game cook-off.

On Saturday morning, King Ranch will host its 35th annual Ranch Hand Breakfast, where visitors can enjoy a traditional cowboy-style meal featuring scrambled eggs, tortillas, biscuits and gravy, and cowboy coffee.

Lorette Williams, director of hospitality at King Ranch, said this year's celebration will feature several new additions.

"We've had rodeos in the past, but this year we're actually inviting other ranches, neighboring ranchers to come and participate," Williams said. "In addition, we're going to have a new kids zone, and we're also going to have the hunting rig showcase."

Another new attraction is the King Ranch Barbecue Competition, which had more than 50 teams registered at the time of Williams' interview.

The competition features a $35,000 prize purse, and the grand champion will receive a custom-made King Ranch saddle.

Visitors can also participate in a People's Choice competition by purchasing a $20 ticket to sample brisket and vote for their favorite.

The weekend festivities will also include a free concert by Grammy-winning country artist Carly Pearce on Saturday at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, along University Boulevard. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7 p.m.

Williams said the celebration helps preserve the area's ranching heritage while providing an economic boost to Kingsville businesses.

What to know before attending

The Ranch Hand Breakfast takes place Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7 to 11 a.m. Tickets cost $15 per person, with free admission for children ages 3 and younger.

New this year, visitors cannot park directly on King Ranch without a VIP parking pass. Those who prefer to drive onto the ranch must purchase a separate $20 parking pass per vehicle.

Breakfast admission includes free round-trip shuttle transportation from the J.K. Northway Exposition Center, located at 501 E. Escondido Road in Kingsville. Shuttle service begins at 6:30 a.m.

According to King Ranch, breakfast tickets and VIP parking passes must be purchased online in advance. No tickets will be sold at the gate.

For tickets and additional information, visit King Ranch's official website.

First Filipino Food Festival brings a taste of the Philippines to Corpus Christi

If you're looking to try something different this weekend, the Coastal Bend Filipino American Association is hosting its first Filipino Food Festival in Corpus Christi on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The festival will feature a variety of traditional Filipino dishes, including pancit, a noodle dish; lumpia, Filipino-style spring rolls; adobo, a savory meat dish; and sinigang, a sour soup.

Lel Arandela, president of the Coastal Bend Filipino American Association, said the event is an opportunity to share Filipino cuisine with the broader community while giving Filipino residents a familiar taste of home.

"It's like going back home that you eat this kind of food, but, but you are here in the United States... we want the people to really have a taste of the Filipino food," Arandela said.

Food trucks and vendors will offer a variety of Filipino favorites for visitors to enjoy.

But the celebration goes beyond food.

Visitors can also enjoy cultural dances, traditional Filipino games and presentations scheduled throughout the day at 1, 3 and 5 p.m.

The association traditionally celebrates Philippine Independence Day each June, but organizers wanted to create another opportunity to introduce the community to Filipino culture through food.

Event details

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: Noon to 6 p.m.

Location: Faith Community Church, 2902 Rodd Field Road, Corpus Christi

Islander Lights celebrates 20 years of holiday traditions

The holiday season is arriving at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi with a two-day celebration featuring lights, music and a new fun run.

The university's 20th annual Islander Lights, powered by AEP Texas, takes place Friday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The free community event will feature a visit from Santa Claus, food, family-friendly activities, an arts and crafts market, and the annual lighting ceremony at Lee Plaza.

Attendees are also encouraged to bring a new toy to donate to Toys for Tots.

The festivities continue at 8 p.m. with the university's annual Sounds of the Season concert at the H-E-B Performance Hall inside the Performing Arts Center.

The concert will feature holiday music performed by university ensembles, along with a holiday sing-along and an ugly sweater contest.

Sounds of the Season concert tickets are $14.50 for adults and $9.25 for students and children ages 5 and older. Admission is free for veterans and children ages 4 and younger.

Tickets are available at tamucc.tix.com.

A new Islander tradition begins Saturday

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Islander Alumni Association will host its inaugural Islander Alumni Fun Run at 6:30 p.m.

Participants can choose between a 5K or 1K run or walk through the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi campus while enjoying the holiday lights.

Both routes begin at Anchor Plaza, giving Islanders, alumni and community members an opportunity to take part in a new holiday tradition.

All three university events take place at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, located at 6300 Ocean Drive.

For more information about university events, visit tamucc.edu.

From ranching traditions and international cuisine to holiday lights and a festive run, there's no shortage of ways to spend the weekend across the Coastal Bend.

Have a community event you'd like featured in an upcoming Coastal Bend Weekend? Email reporter Stephanie Molina at Stephanie.Molina@kristv.com.

