Coastal Bend Weekend: Mariachi, Pride, Heart Walk and bargains this Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rain may be in the forecast, but don’t cancel your weekend plans just yet. From live mariachi music and a colorful parade to getting your steps in for a good cause and searching for hidden treasures, there’s plenty happening this weekend.

As of now, these events are still set to go on as scheduled. Here’s what you can add to your Coastal Bend Weekend.

If music, food and culture sound like your kind of Saturday night, the IBC Bank Mariachi Festival is bringing all three together while supporting a good cause.

The free festival will feature performances from award-winning mariachi groups, with proceeds benefiting Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

And the music is only part of the fun. Families can explore the Mercado and grab something to eat from local food trucks throughout the evening.

The IBC Bank Mariachi Festival runs from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday at IBC Bank in downtown Corpus Christi. The event is free and open to the public. Organizers ask attendees not to bring coolers.

Downtown Corpus Christi will also be filled with plenty of color Saturday afternoon as the Pride Corpus Christi Parade makes its way along Shoreline Boulevard.

The parade steps off at 4:30 p.m. near Water’s Edge Park.

Spectators can find a spot along the route and cheer on those taking part. The parade is free to attend.

If you’d rather start your Saturday by getting some steps in for a good cause, the 30th annual Coastal Bend Heart Walk is taking over Whataburger Field and the streets of downtown Corpus Christi.

The event brings the community together to raise money and awareness in the fight against heart disease and stroke.

Festivities begin at 8 a.m. at Whataburger Field, located at 734 E. Port Ave. The family-friendly 5K begins at 8:30 a.m. and follows a 3.1-mile route through downtown.

Money raised through the Heart Walk supports research, lifesaving CPR training, medical breakthroughs and efforts aimed at improving heart health.

People can also participate by registering for the walk, volunteering or making a donation.

And finally, if your favorite kind of cardio is bargain hunting, more than 40 homes are opening their garages for the third annual Pope Place Community Garage Sale.

Shoppers can make their way throughout the neighborhood looking for deals and hidden treasures, so grab your favorite bargain-hunting buddy and plan your route.

The neighborhood-wide sale runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The event is centered around the Pope Place neighborhood near South Pope Park, 3901 Fort Worth St.

Keep an eye on the weather

As of now, all four events are scheduled to continue as planned. However, with rain in the forecast, plans could change. We will update this article if there are any changes.

Have an upcoming event you think should be featured on Coastal Bend Weekend? Send Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina an email.