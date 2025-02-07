Coastal Bend Weekend: Love, Fun, and Festivities Await!

💖Valentine’s Day Party at CCTX Animal Adventure Hobby Farm

Looking for something fun to do with your loved ones this weekend? Head over to CCTX Animal Adventure Hobby Farm on Saturday, February 10th, for a special Valentine’s Day party! From 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM, you can meet some barnyard buddies, get your face painted, make crafts, and play yard games with the kiddos. Tickets are just $15, and you can schedule your party time throughout the afternoon. It’s the perfect way to spend time with your family or that special someone while getting into the Valentine’s spirit!

Where: CCTX Animal Adventure Hobby Farm, 1325 Yorktown Blvd. Corpus Christi TX 78418

When: Saturday, February 10th, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Tickets: $15

🏃‍♀️ Agape Ranch’s Leave A Legacy Walk and Run

Get your heart racing for a good cause this weekend! The Leave A Legacy Walk and Run, hosted by Agape Ranch, takes place Saturday morning. The event raises awareness and funds for foster, adoption-ready, aged-out, and vulnerable children, youth, and families in the Coastal Bend. The first fun run kicks off at 7:45 AM, and if you haven’t registered yet, don’t worry! You can sign up from 6:30 AM to 7:30 AM at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi in the Hammer Head Parking Lot.

Where: Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, Hammer Head Parking Lot

When: Saturday, February 10th, Fun Run starts at 7:45 AM

Registration: 6:30 AM – 7:30 AM

Weekend in the Coastal Bend: Love, Fun, and Festivities Await!

🧶 Yellow Rose Fiber on the Coast Festival – Port Aransas

Calling all fiber artists! This weekend, the only Fiber Festival in the Coastal Bend is happening at Port Royal Ocean Resort and Conference Center in Port Aransas. Whether you love knitting, crocheting, or weaving, vendors from all over the state will be on hand to meet your fiber art needs. This event is free to attend and takes place from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM today and tomorrow. So come and get your yarn fix while enjoying the beautiful Port Aransas scenery!

Where: Port Royal Ocean Resort and Conference Center, Port Aransas

When: Friday, February 9th & Saturday, February 10th, 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Admission: Free

🎪 Cirque Italia: A Circus Adventure Like No Other

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls of all ages, get ready for the circus! Cirque Italia’s new show is here, and it’s a whirlwind adventure you won’t want to miss. Follow Rafael, a farm boy swept away by a tornado, as he lands in the hustle and bustle of the big city. From hilarious clown antics to gravity-defying acts like the Trampoline Wall, this show mixes comedy, heart, and mind-blowing circus acts. With a perfect blend of country charm and city excitement, Cirque Italia celebrates diversity and unity in the most spectacular way. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable experience, happening under the White & Blue Big Top at La Palmera Mall. Showtimes are:

February 7th at 7:30 PM

February 8th at 1:30 PM, 4:30 PM, and 7:30 PM

February 9th at 1:30 PM and 4:30 PM

February 10th at 7:30 PM

Where: La Palmera Mall, Corpus ChristiWhen: February 7th - 10th (various times)

Tickets: Water Circus I: Silver Unit - Corpus Christi, TX

🏈 Super Bowl Watch Parties

Of course, we can't forget the big game! It’s Super Bowl Sunday this weekend, and many of you will be hosting your own watch parties at home. Just don’t forget the chicken wings! If you’d rather watch with a crowd, there are plenty of local spots hosting watch parties throughout the Coastal Bend. Check herefor a few suggestions on where you can join in on the Super Bowl fun!

That’s it for your "Weekend in the Coastal Bend" roundup! Whether you’re celebrating love, getting active for a good cause, or exploring the local art scene, there’s plenty of fun to be had this weekend.

Enjoy your weekend, Coastal Bend! 🌊