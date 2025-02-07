Where to find food deals, watch parties for Super Bowl Sunday in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9.

Want to find the perfect spot to watch, complete with plenty of good food and cold drinks? These Coastal Bend spots have you covered like an NFL cornerback.

Take a look at these places offering food deals on Super Bowl Sunday:

Brewster Street Icehouse (Downtown and Southside locations) will host a Super Bowl Watch Party on Feb. 9. They will have $1 wings, $1 oysters, and $3 drinks. Doors open at 11 a.m. More info here: 🏈Super Bowl Sunday at Brewster Street Icehouse🏈 | Facebook

HardKnocks Sports Grill of Padre Island will host a Super Bowl Watch Party on Feb. 9. There will be a free Super Bowl raffle giveaway, delicious crawfish, jumbo wings, and drink specials. They have three projectors, TVs everywhere, and a huge patio to fit all of your crew. More info here: HardKnocks Sports Grill of Padre Island Facebook

Labora Brewing Company in Mathis, TX, will throw a Super Bowl Potluck Party on Feb. 9! Bring a platter of your favorite food (they're making shredded brisket nachos), and you get a FREE BEER in exchange! Organizers say, "Now, don’t just bring any food. Get creative! Chips, wings, casserole, or even that weird thing you love that no one else understands. We’re all about community sharing, and we want EVERYONE to feel like a part of the team."

Their very own Nic will be drawing football AND cheerleader-themed caricatures for just $5 a face! Want to look like a star quarterback or your favorite cheerleader? Nic’s got you covered! So, whether you're bringing food, getting a caricature, or just hanging out with Labora Brewing Company —head on down to enjoy drink specials all night. Don’t miss out! More info here: Labora Brewing Company Facebook