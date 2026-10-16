CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Don't let this cold front spook you into staying home this weekend!

With cooler temperatures making their way to the Coastal Bend, it's the perfect time to grab a jacket, head outside and enjoy some of the events happening around our community.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Jazz, Shrimporee, Surftoberfest and family fun

Whether you're in the mood for live music, delicious food, bargain hunting or family-friendly fun, there's something for everyone.

Here's what's happening for this week's Coastal Bend Weekend.

Texas Jazz Festival celebrates 65 years of music in Corpus Christi

Get ready for a weekend filled with smooth jazz!

The Texas Jazz Festival is returning to Heritage Park in Corpus Christi from Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18, celebrating 65 years of bringing music and culture to the Coastal Bend.

The three-day festival will feature performances from local, national and international musicians, giving visitors the chance to enjoy a variety of jazz styles throughout the weekend.

There will also be food vendors and artisan booths for those looking to grab a bite to eat or shop while enjoying the music.

And the best part? Admission is free!

Surftoberfest brings Oktoberfest fun to downtown Corpus Christi

Who says you have to travel to Germany to enjoy Oktoberfest?

Surftoberfest is returning to Water Street Market in downtown Corpus Christi on Saturday, Oct. 17, bringing a coastal twist to the traditional German celebration.

Visitors can choose from more than 20 beer selections and take part in competitions, including stein holding and costume contests.

And don't forget your furry friends! There will also be a costume contest for pets.

Families can join in on the fun, too, with activities for children and free root beer for the little ones.

Shrimporee returns to Aransas Pass for its 78th year

If you're a seafood lover, you may want to make your way to Aransas Pass this weekend!

The 78th annual Shrimporee is returning Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18, bringing three days of food, music and entertainment to the community.

Visitors can enjoy live performances, carnival rides, food vendors and even a shrimp-eating contest.

Country music fans will also have something to look forward to, with the Eli Young Band taking the stage Friday night at 10 p.m.

And if you're planning to attend Saturday, don't miss the annual Shrimporee Parade, which begins at 10:45 a.m. in downtown Aransas Pass.

Whether you're coming for the shrimp, the music or the carnival rides, there's plenty to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Hunt for hidden treasures at Padre Island's Mega Garage Sale

If you love finding a good bargain, this next event might be right up your alley!

Padre Island's Mega Garage Sale is bringing neighbors together for a community-wide shopping event, with garage sales spread across dozens of streets.

Shoppers can explore different neighborhoods in search of everything from household items and clothing to unexpected treasures.

Whether you're searching for something specific or just enjoy browsing, you never know what you might find!

The mega sale runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

KEDT Kids Festival brings family-friendly fun to Corpus Christi

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend?

The KEDT Kids Festival is happening Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the KEDT Studios on South Staples Street in Corpus Christi.

Families can enjoy hands-on activities provided by more than 30 local organizations, giving children opportunities to learn, explore and have fun.

There will also be free giveaways and special appearances from Daniel Tiger and Carl the Collector, giving little ones a chance to meet some of their favorite PBS KIDS characters.

It's a chance for families to spend time together while enjoying educational activities and entertainment.

From live music and festivals to community-wide celebrations, there's no shortage of ways to enjoy the weekend across the Coastal Bend.

Have an upcoming event you think should be featured on Coastal Bend Weekend? Send Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina an email.