Coastal Bend Weekend: Halloween parties, trick-or-treating and fall fun

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Halloween is almost here, and the Coastal Bend is getting into the spooky spirit!

Whether you're looking to fill up your candy bucket, show off your costume or enjoy some festive activities with the family, there's plenty happening across the area.

From trick-or-treating and costume parties to Día de los Muertos celebrations, here's your guide to events happening October 30 through November 1.

Trick or Treat at Water Street

Families can get a head start on Halloween festivities at WaterStreet Market in downtown Corpus Christi on Saturday, October 31, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Six participating businesses will hand out candy, including Water Street Oyster Bar, Wildflowers, Coco Cabana, Water Street Gift Shop, Central Kitchen and Executive Surf Club.

Even four-legged friends can join the fun! Central Kitchen and Executive Surf Club will offer complimentary dog treats.

Families can also stop by the Woodshed Stage outside Water Street Oyster Bar for a festive photo opportunity featuring pumpkins and hay bales.

The event is free and open to the public.

Padre Island trick-or-treating

Hawksnest and Eagles Nest are two of Padre Island's most popular Halloween destinations, drawing large crowds of trick-or-treaters every year.

To help keep the tradition going, Island Tire Automotive organized a community candy drive that has collected more than 500 pounds of candy for the festivities.

The effort helps ensure families visiting the neighborhoods can enjoy a Halloween night filled with treats.

Trick-or-treating typically begins around 5:30 p.m., according to an Eagles Nest resident.

Spooktacular Halloween 5K & Zombie Walk

If you're looking for a more active way to celebrate Halloween, head to Aransas Pass for the inaugural Spooktacular Halloween 5K & Zombie Walk on Saturday, October 31.

The race begins at 8 a.m. near the Seaman's Memorial at Conn Brown Harbor.

Afterward, families can enjoy a free trunk-or-treat from 10 to 11 a.m., along with a costume drawing, local vendors and community health resources.

Packet pickup will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 a.m. at Dorado's Restaurant, located at 518 Bigelow Street.

Corpus Christi IceRays Stick or Treat Night

The Corpus Christi IceRays are bringing Halloween excitement to the ice as they take on the Lone Star Brahmas at the Hilliard Center.

Saturday's Stick or Treat Night will feature Ghostbusters-inspired specialty jerseys, a costume contest, scavenger hunt, slime activities for children and a free pregame skate.

Doors open at 4 p.m., with puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The IceRays will also face the Lone Star Brahmas on Friday, October 30, at 7:05 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available at goicerays.com.

Fifth and Elm's Monster Mash

The Halloween fun continues in Portland with Fifth and Elm's free Monster Mash on Saturday, October 31.

From noon to 3 p.m., visitors can enjoy a Halloween market, a pumpkin derby hosted by the City of Portland and a photo booth.

The celebration continues at 7 p.m. with a Michael Jackson and Prince tribute featuring music from both legendary artists.

Admission is free.

Halloween Block Bash

Downtown Corpus Christi will come alive Halloween night with the first Halloween Block Bash outside Community Grocery, located at 317 Peoples Street.

The free celebration runs from 7:30 to 11 p.m. and features trick-or-treating, vintage shopping, retro games, accessories, specialty drinks and Halloween-themed treats.

Visitors who shop with participating vendors can also enter a drawing for a Halloween-themed gift basket, with the winner announced November 1.

Halloween nightlife and costume parties

For adults looking to keep the Halloween celebrations going, several venues across Corpus Christi are hosting themed parties Saturday night.

Elevate 402: Glow in the Sky is a 21-and-up rooftop Halloween party from 7 p.m. to midnight at 402 Lomax Street. The celebration features music, dancing, glowing rooftop lights and a costume contest.

Glow in the Sky is a 21-and-up rooftop Halloween party from 7 p.m. to midnight at 402 Lomax Street. The celebration features music, dancing, glowing rooftop lights and a costume contest. Brewster Street Ice House Downtown: It's a 2000s Party: Halloween Edition is an 18-and-up throwback celebration beginning at 8 p.m. at 1724 N. Tancahua Street.

It's a 2000s Party: Halloween Edition is an 18-and-up throwback celebration beginning at 8 p.m. at 1724 N. Tancahua Street. The Commencement: Corpus Christi's Ultimate Halloween Experience begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at 4243 S. Port Avenue.

Corpus Christi's Ultimate Halloween Experience begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at 4243 S. Port Avenue. The Exchange: Halloween Party with Triptonite + Splendiferous begins at 9 p.m. at 224 N. Mesquite Street, featuring live music and Halloween festivities.

Halloween Party with Triptonite + Splendiferous begins at 9 p.m. at 224 N. Mesquite Street, featuring live music and Halloween festivities. Executive Surf Club: A Halloween costume contest begins at 9 p.m., featuring prizes for the best costumes and live music by Dreaming in Color.

Admission prices and age restrictions may vary by venue.

Día de los Muertos in Kingsville

As Halloween festivities wind down, the weekend continues with a meaningful celebration in Kingsville.

The fourth annual Día de los Muertos Kingsville celebration takes place Sunday, November 1, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Chamberlain Cemetery.

The free community event brings families together to honor and remember loved ones who have passed away while celebrating the lives they lived.

Visitors can enjoy live music, mariachi performances, ballet, lotería, a cakewalk, children's activities, food and a Catrina costume contest.

The celebration will also feature a community ofrenda where families can remember their loved ones.

Organizers say hosting the celebration at Chamberlain Cemetery is especially meaningful because generations of Kingsville families are laid to rest there.

For one afternoon, the cemetery will become a gathering place filled with music, flowers, food, laughter and remembrance.

The event is free and open to the public.

Asbury Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

For families hoping to enjoy one last fall activity, Asbury Methodist Church is wrapping up its seasonal pumpkin patch on Saturday, October 31.

Visitors have one final opportunity to browse and purchase pumpkins before the patch closes for the season.

Whether you're looking for a pumpkin to decorate or simply want to enjoy a fall outing, the pumpkin patch offers one last chance to take part in the seasonal tradition.

With activities for children, families and adults, there's no shortage of ways to celebrate Halloween weekend across the Coastal Bend.

