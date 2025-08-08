Coastal Bend Weekend Fun Guide: Here’s how to spend your last summer break weekend

For many Coastal Bend students, this weekend marks the last hurrah before heading back to the classroom. From races and reptiles to music and community festivals, families have a full lineup of activities to help close out summer in style.

______________________________

Bells by the Bay

The Bells by the Bay outdoor carillon concert will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, August 8, on the front lawn of First Baptist Church, 3115 Ocean Drive.

Guest carillonneur Jesse Ratcliffe will perform a selection of music on the church’s Glasscock Memorial 51-bell carillon.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. For more information, call 361-888-8228.

______________________________

'See You at the Seawall'

The Parks and Recreation Department and Visit Corpus Christi are teaming up again for “See You at the Seawall,” part of their 2025 summer series. The free event at Water’s Edge Park will feature live performances, games, and a variety of food trucks. Festivities run Saturday, August 9, from 5 to 10 p.m.

______________________________

Back to School Bash at South Texas Race Ranch

Racing fans can head to the South Texas Race Ranch on Saturday night, , August 9, for a high-octane Back to School Bash. The event includes dirt track races and a school supply giveaway for local students while supplies last. Admission is $20, and children 12 and under get in free. The event runs from 7 to 10 p.m. at 7601 Old Brownsville Road.

______________________________

Anchor Point Outreach Hosts Block Party

Families can also stop by the Spanish Bay Apartments on Saturday, August 9, for a community block party hosted by Anchor Point Outreach. The event includes free food, games, crafts, a dunk tank, and school supplies for children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The event is free and will be held from noon to 2 p.m. School supplies will be available until it all runs out.

______________________________

Community Festival Supports Local Athletes

The Flour Bluff Youth Football League and Kingdom Life Church are hosting a back-to-school community festival on Saturday, August 9, from 3 to 7 p.m. A $20 entry fee includes access to mobile gaming, contests, moon jumps, music, a mechanical bull, dunk tank, haircuts, and prizes. Proceeds will support local youth athletes. The event will be held at Kingdom Life Church.

______________________________

HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show Slithers Into Town

Animal lovers can visit the Richard M. Borchard Regional Fairgrounds this weekend for the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show. The show features more than 100 tables of reptiles, amphibians, insects, small mammals, and related supplies. Doors open Saturday, August 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets are available at the door, and children under 4 get in free.

______________________________

Bowling Fundraiser in Aransas Pass Supports Aviation History

In Aransas Pass, the Third Coast Squadron of the Commemorative Air Force Museum is hosting a bowling tournament fundraiser on Sunday, August 10, from 2 to 4 p.m. at CM Lanes, located at 2285 W. Wheeler Ave. Proceeds will support the museum’s mission to preserve the history of local heroes from the Coastal Bend. For more information, call (903) 640-3357.

