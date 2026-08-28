Coastal Bend weekend: Free Nerf battle, beach cleanup, and coffee tasting

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Three free events are taking place Saturday across the Coastal Bend, offering something for families, outdoor enthusiasts, and coffee lovers alike.

🎨 Nerf and Nachos

Saturday, August 29 | 4:00–6:00 p.m. | CCFUMC Gym and Rooms 119/121

Foam darts and loaded nachos are on the menu at this free, all-ages event.

Activities include target practice, a battlefield course, adults vs. kids games, and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own Nerf blaster — it must take standard Nerf darts only — with their name on it, along with protective eyewear. Extra blasters and protective eyewear will be available for those who need them. There is no need to bring ammo, as it will be provided.

A loaded nacho bar will also be available, with toppings, cheese, and crunchy chips piled high.

The event is free to attend. Those who would like to help offset the cost of food and Nerf darts can contact Chéri at cheldstab@ccfumc.com.

All kids and youth must be accompanied by an adult. Standard Nerf dart blasters only.

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🎨 2nd annual Reel Deal fishing charters beach cleanup

Saturday, August 29 | 5:30–9:00 p.m. | Michael J. Ellis Beach and Seawall

The 2nd Annual Reel Deal Beach Clean-Up is returning to Michael J. Ellis Beach, located directly in front of the Michael J. Ellis parking lot and seawall behind the Wyndham Hotel.

Last year, community participants collected 1,560 lbs. of washed-up beach debris and left-behind trash. A dump trailer donated by S.O.S. Save Our Seas Junk Removal was filled to capacity.

This year's event will again feature free food, free drinks, and live music performances by local artists. A registration table will be set up on the beach.

Participants can earn raffle tickets by exchanging filled trash bags:



A full yellow beach trash bag earns 1 raffle ticket

A full standard-size kitchen bag earns 2 raffle tickets

A 50–60 gallon contractor bag earns even more

Grand prizes include a first-place 8'1" Torq Longboard Surfboard, a second-place IGLOO rolling cooler with a built-in phone charger, water dispenser, off-roading tires, and rod holders, along with BBQ grills and additional prizes. Gift card donations from local businesses include Academy, Target, Whataburger, Sonic, WB Liquor, and Starbucks.

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🎨 Free Coffee Tasting at Harvill's Coffee House

Saturday, August 29 | 1:00–3:00 p.m. | 311 E. Kleberg Ave., Kingsville

Harvill's Coffee House in downtown Kingsville is hosting a free coffee tasting event, welcoming coffee enthusiasts and community members for an afternoon of exceptional flavors and aromas.

Six premier coffee beans sourced from around the world will be featured:



Ethiopian – Yirgacheffe

Indonesian – Sumatran

Colombian – Huila

Peru – Chontali

Costa Rica – Tarrazú

Vietnam – Kopi Luwak

For questions or additional information, contact Harvill's Coffee House at 361-219-7888 or 361-219-0844.

