🎶 Shake, Rattle & Roll at the USS Lexington Museum 🎸

If you’re in the mood for music and nostalgia, the USS Lexington Museumhas got you covered with its 32nd Annual Stage Door Canteen. Many local folks will be putting on their dancing shoes tonight for this fun event, but don’t worry if you miss it—there’s more where that came from! The Lexington is keeping the party going all weekend long with a blast from the past. 🕺

Through Monday, you can explore the historic aircraft carrier at throwback prices! That’s right, admission will be available at 1992 prices. Tickets can be purchased at the museum on the day of your visit. It’s the perfect opportunity to get a taste of history at a great price!

❤️ Love is in the Air with the Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival 🎶

For those who believe the key to the heart is through music, the Corpus Christi Songwriters Festival is back this Valentine’s weekend. Talented singer-songwriters from all over the country will be filling downtown Corpus with stories and songs that tug at the heartstrings.

Check out the full lineup and participating venues on their website, and get ready to discover some local talent that will have you swaying to the beat.

Coastal Bend Weekend: Dance, Romance, and Squid Games – Oh My!

💥 Parents' Night Out: Squid Games Edition 🦑

Parents, are you looking for a little break this weekend? Premier Martial Arts has your back with their Squid Games Parents Night Out! Drop off your little ones for a night of fun and games inspired by the hit Netflix show Squid Games.

This fun-filled event takes place Saturday from 5 PM to 8 PM, giving you the chance for a much-needed Valentine’s Day date (or just a quiet night in)! Don’t miss out on this chance to let the kids have a blast while you enjoy some peace and quiet.

🍴 Sweeten the Weekend with a Delicious Dinner 🥂

And, of course, if the way to your special someone’s heart is through their stomach, you can always take them out to one of your favorite spots this Valentine’s Day weekend. Whether you’re in the mood for a romantic dinner or casual bites, there’s no shortage of great eateries around the Coastal Bend. Click herefor a few spots our digital team thinks you might like to try out! 🥰

🏡 Port Aransas Community Garage Sale Extravaganza 🏷️

On Saturday from 12 PM to 4 PM, head over to Port Aransas and enjoy shopping from multiple garage sales around town. It's your chance to save money, score unique finds, and do your part for the environment by reducing waste. 🌿 Win-win!

For those who want to sell at the Community Center, a $20 donation to Keep Port Aransas Beautiful (KPAB) will be collected on the day of the event. 💚

That’s your Coastal Bend Weekend roundup! Don’t forget to make some memories and enjoy the best that our beautiful region has to offer. Whether you’re dancing, dining, or just relaxing with loved ones, we hope you have a fantastic weekend!

