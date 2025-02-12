Coastal Bend restaurants offering Valentine's Day specials in 2025: where to take your loved one

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Looking to treat your special Valentine to a dinner? We've got you covered!

Here are some of the best deals and freebies around the Coastal Bend this week, Feb. 10-16:

Galentine at Rockit's

It’s Double Your Fun Thursday at Rockit's Whiskey Bar and Saloon! Inside- Corpus Christi’s premier Galentine’s party with pink drinks, shopping, chick flicks, over $1,000 in prizes, and an all-request dance party hosted by Retro 94.7’s Ed and Arlene. Shop local vendors and find something fabulous. Pink drink specials all night long. Raffle prizes you don’t want to miss! Beer Garden- It’s “Tails & Tunes” with live boiled crawfish from The Post OG Boiling Team and live music from Sonny Salinas. Doors open at 5 p.m. Music and Crawfish at 6 p.m. Don’t miss out! Rockit’s is the place to be this Thursday, Feb. 13, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

6th Annual Galentine's Day at Brewster Street Icehouse - Southside

Gather your girls for a fabulous celebration of friendship at Galentine's Day at Brewster Street Icehouse - Southside! Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon with live music by Clarissa Serna with support from Emma James. Do a little shopping with amazing local vendors showcasing various items. There will be sweet treats to satisfy all your dessert cravings and specialty pink drinks that are as pretty as delicious. Whether shopping, sipping, or dancing, this day is all about you and your favorite gals! The Galentine's Day fun kicks off Feb. 13 at 4 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m.

Great Valentine's Networking event at Sal's Bronx Pizza



Sal's Bronx Pizza will host a Great Valentine's Networking event on February 12 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to join the networking event. There will be great food, door prizes, and lots of fun. Organizers say to take your business cards and invite your friends.

Sandi's Diner

Sandi's Diner will have a Lover's Day Special which includes two chicken fried steaks or chicken fried chicken plates, two drinks, and a milkshake to share for $35.00. The special runs all day from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Whataburger

Whataburger has an offer for you and your valentine! Buy one, get one free deal on any small shake, Monterrey Melt, and Whatawings for Valentine's Day. You must load the Whataburger App in order to receive the promo coupon. Download the app here:

Whataburger - Apps on Google Play

Whataburger on the App Store

USS Lexington

The USS Lexington Museum’s 32nd Annual Stage Door Canteen, happening on Valentine’s Day, promises an evening of music and nostalgia. It could be up to you add the romance. The event will feature the USS Lexington Big Band Orchestra, with special guest fiddler Scott Plant and vocalist Victoria Majors. Complimentary valet parking will be available at the base of the pier. The event starts at 7 p.m. and runs through 10 p.m.

