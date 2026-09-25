Coastal Bend Weekend: Cook-offs, hawks and planes take center stage

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hungry for something to do this weekend?

This week's Coastal Bend Weekend serves up everything from a statewide cooking competition and a chili cook-off to thousands of migrating hawks and vintage aircraft.

Some of Texas' best chefs, pitmasters and home cooks are taking over Water's Edge Park this weekend for the first-ever Texas Food Championship.

The three-day event runs through Sunday on the Corpus Christi bayfront. It is Texas' official qualifying event for the World Food Championships, with competitors spread across 10 culinary divisions.

Competitors will have just 90 minutes to create their best dish, with championships in categories like barbecue, burgers, seafood, and dessert.

Winners will earn a shot on an even bigger stage, representing Team Texas at the World Food Championships.

Not competing? You can still get in on the action with live-fire cooking demos and live music.

Admission is required, but kids 17 and younger get in free.

How does some award-winning chili sound?

The Family Fun Fest & Chili Cook-Off returns to Kingsville Saturday at the J.K. Northway Expo Center.

The chili competition starts at 9 a.m., with $1,000 going to the best chili.

Then at 1 p.m., the free family festival gets underway with rides, a petting zoo, games, and local nonprofits. The festival runs until 5 p.m.

The event also supports the F.O.C.U.S. Foundation, which provides grants for local educational programs.

If a slower weekend spent enjoying nature is more your speed, this is one of the best times to do it.

The annual Celebration of Flight Festival is happening at Hazel Bazemore County Park during the peak of broad-winged hawk migration.

The whole family can watch thousands of hawks make their way through the Coastal Bend. The festival also offers free activities, vendors, and food trucks.

If you'd rather trade those wings for a different kind, Red, White & Beeville is bringing vintage and modern aircraft up close for its Vintage Air Tour Fly-In Saturday at Chase Airfield Complex, 198 McCain Road, Beeville.

Back on the ground, the Touch-A-Truck experience lets families climb aboard and check out vehicles and equipment that help serve local communities.

The event is free for the whole family and runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you have an upcoming event you think should be featured on Coastal Bend Weekend, send Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina an email.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

