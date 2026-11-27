CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — Thanksgiving may be wrapping up, but the holiday fun is just getting started across the Coastal Bend.

From Christmas lights and visits with Santa to shopping local and enjoying a holiday movie, there's something for everyone to enjoy this weekend.

Holly-Days at the Gardens

The ninth annual Holly-Days at the Gardens returns to the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center with festive lights, hayrides, a lighted hay maze, s'mores, hot cocoa and photos with Santa.

New this year are Christmas Story Time on Saturdays at 7 p.m. and themed holiday nights, including Holiday Sweaters Night on Dec. 12 and Pajama Night on Dec. 19.

Michael Womack, executive director of the South Texas Botanical Gardens & Nature Center, said there's plenty to enjoy even as temperatures begin to drop.

"People don't often think about going to gardens when it's cooler, but there's still a lot of plants that are in bloom. Our orchids are looking great right now in the orchid greenhouses, and it's a cool time to come out and we have lots of migratory birds in here," Womack said.

The event runs Fridays and Saturdays through Dec. 19, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., at 8545 S. Staples St. Admission is free on Fridays thanks to H-E-B, while regular admission applies on Saturdays.

Small Business Saturday

For those looking to check a few gifts off their Christmas lists, Small Business Saturday takes place Nov. 28, encouraging shoppers to support locally owned businesses.

At Sew Bonita, founder Elena Flores is hosting three local vendors offering baked goods, jewelry and on-site engraving.

Flores said shopping local is especially important as businesses navigate economic challenges.

"The economy right now is tough for everyone, but small businesses are thriving and we want to continue to thrive," Flores said. "We want to create, continue to create culture in this community and not only our shop but other small businesses in the area."

Shoppers can also visit the Small Business Saturday Market hosted by Threads at 4646 Everhart Road. The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and will feature a variety of local small businesses.

The Polar Express aboard the USS Lexington

The USS Lexington Museum is showing the Christmas classic The Polar Express on its three-story-tall MEGA Theater screen Saturday, Nov. 28.

Families are encouraged to wear their favorite pajamas and enjoy hot chocolate and holiday treats during the screening.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $20 for military personnel and museum members and $30 for nonmembers. Tickets must be purchased online.

Have a community event you'd like featured in an upcoming Coastal Bend Weekend? Email reporter Stephanie Molina at Stephanie.Molina@kristv.com.