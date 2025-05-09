Coastal Bend Weekend: Air Shows, Pirate Parades, Crawfish and Craft Fairs Take Over Mother’s Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — We’re hoping Mother Nature plays favorites this Mother’s Day weekend. While we’re crossing our fingers for a forecast full of sunshine, one thing’s for sure — there’s a 100 percent chance of fun.

Here’s what’s happening around the Coastal Bend:

Wings Over South Texas Air Show

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Place: Naval Air Station Corpus Christi

Buckle up — the Wings Over South Texas Air Show is making a high-flying return to NAS Corpus Christi this Saturday.

This year, the sky’s the limit with show-stopping performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, the U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team, and the U.S. Army’s Golden Knights parachuting into action.

Admission and parking are totally free — consider it a first-class ticket to thrills without the bill.

Buc Days – Final Weekend Events

Driscoll Children’s Parade

Date: Saturday, May 11

Time: 10 a.m.

Place: Shoreline Boulevard

Yo-ho-ho — it’s your last chance to catch the fun of Buc Days this Coastal Bend weekend. The Driscoll Children’s Parade will set sail down Shoreline Boulevard at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Round up your little pirates for a treasure trove of smiles.

BBQ on the Bay – The Coastal Bend Showcase

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 3 p.m.

Place: The Water Gardens

Don’t miss a flavorful new addition to the Buc Days lineup — BBQ on the Bay – The Coastal Bend Showcase. It kicks off at 3 p.m. at the Water Gardens.

Just make sure to savor every moment — because Sunday is the last day to join in all of the festivities.

Brewster Street Icehouse Crawfish Boil & Momosas

16th Annual Crawfish Boil

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown

Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown has the recipe for a Saturday to remember. Its 16th annual Crawfish Boil runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., serving up mudbugs for a mission — to raise $70,000 for local schools and help students stay connected and supported.

Free Momosas for Mother’s Day

Date: Sunday, May 11

Time: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Place: Brewster Street Icehouse Downtown & Southside

And because moms deserve to be toasted — literally — Brewster Street Downtown and Southside will be pouring free Momosas on Sunday. Both locations are open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Mother’s Day Craft Fair

Date: Saturday, May 10

Time: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Place: Everhart Market Shopping Center

If you’re still shopping for the perfect gift, don’t miss the Mother’s Day Craft Fair at the Everhart Market Shopping Center. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, you’ll find handmade treasures from local artisans.

If your head’s in the clouds — you’re right where you need to be. Because your Coastal Bend weekend plans are cleared for takeoff.

