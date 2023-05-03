Buc Days Maps and Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rally Night Parade begins at 8 p.m. at Heritage Park.
BUCKAROO BOULEVARD
New to Buc Days is Buckaroo Boulevard presented by H-E-B. This area is located along Resaca Street and has lots of fun activities for the kiddos to include Jurassic RGV with Dino games, photos ops with big and baby dinosaurs, and a fossil dig. There will be a mechanical bull and pirate jump house free of charge. The boulevard will be lined with local food trucks serving savory food and refreshing drinks.
BUCKIN’ MARLIN STAGE
Also on Buckaroo Boulevard is the Buckin’ Marlin Stage presented by Whataburger and KFTX. The stage will be covered under a 7000 sq. ft. tent and will host over 20 talented musical artists. The stage will also host the Rodeo stock draft. This is a great opportunity to interact with rodeo contestants as they select their horse or bull athlete to compete with in the rodeo that night and why they are choosing them. We will also host the Whataburger Jalapeno Eating Contest on this stage.
THURSDAY, MAY 4
5:15PM THE ORPHANZ
7:30PM GRUPO XTRANO
9:45PM FLYING FREE
FRIDAY, MAY 5
5:15PM IMAGEN
7:30PM LOS MAVERICKS
9:45PM PEDRO GARCIA
SATURDAY, MAY 6
3:45PM THE ORPHANZ
6PM DREAMING IN COLOR
8:15PM BOTTLES & BANDITS
10:30PM EAST & THE CROW
SUNDAY, MAY 7
3:45PM LUCY MORRISON
6PM OTB BAND
8:15PM CHILLBILLIES
MONDAY, MAY 8
6PM YOUNG KLASSICS
8:15PM AFTERGLOW
TUESDAY, MAY 9
6PM CHICAS ROCK
8:15PM THE JAM COUNCIL
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
5PM STOCK DRAFT
6PM CRUISE CONTROL
8:15PM LUCY MORRISON
THURSDAY, MAY 11
5PM STOCK DRAFT
6PM PEDRO GARCIA-MARIACHI
7:45PM LOS MAVERICKS
10PM IMAGEN
FRIDAY, MAY 12
5PM STOCK DRAFT
5:30PM VETERANS BAND
7:45PM BOTTLES & BANDITS
10PM FLYING FREE
SATURDAY, MAY 13
1PM YOUNG KLASSICS
3:30PM J AND THE SOUND
5PM STOCK DRAFT
5:30PM WHATABURGER JALAPENO EATING CONTEST, BBQ ON THE BAY AWARDS
6PM HIGHWAY 6 BAND
7:45PM MICHAEL BURTTS
10PM JACOB PENA
SUNDAY MAY 14
1:30PM THE GROOVE
3:45PM THE JAM BAND
6PM THE JAM COUNCIL
8:15PM AFTERGLOW
BEER & WINE GARDEN
There will be a second stage in the Beer & Wine Garden presented by Halcyon.
This space will provide a relaxing atmosphere, staged beneath a covered patio where you can unwind and enjoy acoustical music, craft beer and wine. Here is the line-up:
THURSDAY, MAY 4
6PM JANELLE SHETTERS
FRIDAY, MAY 5
6PM BRAD BROWN
SATURDAY, MAY 6
12:30PM MICHAEL BURTTS
2:30PM ELI VILLARREAL
4:30PM BRAD BROWN
6:30PM JOEY ST. VINCENT
SUNDAY, MAY 7
12:30PM ERIC GRAHAM
2:30PM JANELLE SHETTERS
4:30PM JACOB PENA
6:30PM RETURNED 2 SENDER
MONDAY, MAY 8
6PM MICHAEL BURTTS
TUESDAY, MAY 9
6PM J AND THE SOUND
WEDNESDAY, MAY 10
6PM ELI VILLARREAL
THURSDAY, MAY 11
6PM TY DIETZ
FRIDAY, MAY 12
6PM MICHAEL BURTTS
SATURDAY, MAY 13
12:30PM J AND THE SOUND
2:30PM JACOB PENA
4:30PM JANELLE SHETTERS
6:30PM RETURNED TO SENDER
SUNDAY, MAY 14
12:30PM RUBEN LIMAS
2:30PM BRAD BROWN
4:30PM TY DIETZ
6:30PM JOEY ST.VINCENT
COMMUNITY STAGE
For even more entertainment, venture into Treasure Island in the cool air-conditioned convention center to enjoy the Community Stage, presented by KiiiTV. Local groups line the stage to include:
THURSDAY, MAY 4
5:15PM SMITH SILVER SPARKLERS DANCE TEAM
7:30PM BERLANGA ELEMENTARY SILVER SPURS DANCE TEAM
FRIDAY, MAY 5
6PM YAPP 361 DANCE
7:30PM ELLA BARNES ELEMENTARY DANCE TEAM
8:30PM BALLET FOLKLORICO VIVA MEXICO
SATURDAY, MAY 6
1:30PM TWIRL TIME-COMPETITION GROUP
2:30PM JUST FOR KIX 5TH & 7TH
4:30PM JUST FOR KIX 18&UP
6:30PM TIGER ROCK MARTIAL ARTS
SUNDAY, MAY 7
1:30PM MIRELES ELEMENTARY ANCHORETTES
2:30PM MIRELES ELEMENTARY SILVER ANCHORS
4:30PM SIT MEANS SIT
6:30PM KOLDA CUTIE CADETS & ROYAL CADETS
THURSDAY, MAY 11
7:30PM TWIRL TIME - RECREATIONAL GROUP
FRIDAY, MAY 12
5:15PM KINETIC MOVEMENT CENTER
7:30PM CINDERELLA SCHOOL OF DANCE
SATURDAY, MAY 13
1:30PM OAK RIDGE ELEMENTARY TIGERETTES
2:30PM GLORIA HICKS ELEMENTARY JAZZY JAGUARS
