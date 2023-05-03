Buc Days Maps and Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Rally Night Parade begins at 8 p.m. at Heritage Park.

BUCKAROO BOULEVARD

New to Buc Days is Buckaroo Boulevard presented by H-E-B. This area is located along Resaca Street and has lots of fun activities for the kiddos to include Jurassic RGV with Dino games, photos ops with big and baby dinosaurs, and a fossil dig. There will be a mechanical bull and pirate jump house free of charge. The boulevard will be lined with local food trucks serving savory food and refreshing drinks.

BUCKIN’ MARLIN STAGE

Also on Buckaroo Boulevard is the Buckin’ Marlin Stage presented by Whataburger and KFTX. The stage will be covered under a 7000 sq. ft. tent and will host over 20 talented musical artists. The stage will also host the Rodeo stock draft. This is a great opportunity to interact with rodeo contestants as they select their horse or bull athlete to compete with in the rodeo that night and why they are choosing them. We will also host the Whataburger Jalapeno Eating Contest on this stage.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

5:15PM THE ORPHANZ

7:30PM GRUPO XTRANO

9:45PM FLYING FREE

FRIDAY, MAY 5

5:15PM IMAGEN

7:30PM LOS MAVERICKS

9:45PM PEDRO GARCIA

SATURDAY, MAY 6

3:45PM THE ORPHANZ

6PM DREAMING IN COLOR

8:15PM BOTTLES & BANDITS

10:30PM EAST & THE CROW

SUNDAY, MAY 7

3:45PM LUCY MORRISON

6PM OTB BAND

8:15PM CHILLBILLIES

MONDAY, MAY 8

6PM YOUNG KLASSICS

8:15PM AFTERGLOW

TUESDAY, MAY 9

6PM CHICAS ROCK

8:15PM THE JAM COUNCIL

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

5PM STOCK DRAFT

6PM CRUISE CONTROL

8:15PM LUCY MORRISON

THURSDAY, MAY 11

5PM STOCK DRAFT

6PM PEDRO GARCIA-MARIACHI

7:45PM LOS MAVERICKS

10PM IMAGEN

FRIDAY, MAY 12

5PM STOCK DRAFT

5:30PM VETERANS BAND

7:45PM BOTTLES & BANDITS

10PM FLYING FREE

SATURDAY, MAY 13

1PM YOUNG KLASSICS

3:30PM J AND THE SOUND

5PM STOCK DRAFT

5:30PM WHATABURGER JALAPENO EATING CONTEST, BBQ ON THE BAY AWARDS

6PM HIGHWAY 6 BAND

7:45PM MICHAEL BURTTS

10PM JACOB PENA

SUNDAY MAY 14

1:30PM THE GROOVE

3:45PM THE JAM BAND

6PM THE JAM COUNCIL

8:15PM AFTERGLOW

BEER & WINE GARDEN

There will be a second stage in the Beer & Wine Garden presented by Halcyon.

This space will provide a relaxing atmosphere, staged beneath a covered patio where you can unwind and enjoy acoustical music, craft beer and wine. Here is the line-up:

THURSDAY, MAY 4

6PM JANELLE SHETTERS

FRIDAY, MAY 5

6PM BRAD BROWN

SATURDAY, MAY 6

12:30PM MICHAEL BURTTS

2:30PM ELI VILLARREAL

4:30PM BRAD BROWN

6:30PM JOEY ST. VINCENT

SUNDAY, MAY 7

12:30PM ERIC GRAHAM

2:30PM JANELLE SHETTERS

4:30PM JACOB PENA

6:30PM RETURNED 2 SENDER

MONDAY, MAY 8

6PM MICHAEL BURTTS

TUESDAY, MAY 9

6PM J AND THE SOUND

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

6PM ELI VILLARREAL

THURSDAY, MAY 11

6PM TY DIETZ

FRIDAY, MAY 12

6PM MICHAEL BURTTS

SATURDAY, MAY 13

12:30PM J AND THE SOUND

2:30PM JACOB PENA

4:30PM JANELLE SHETTERS

6:30PM RETURNED TO SENDER

SUNDAY, MAY 14

12:30PM RUBEN LIMAS

2:30PM BRAD BROWN

4:30PM TY DIETZ

6:30PM JOEY ST.VINCENT

COMMUNITY STAGE

For even more entertainment, venture into Treasure Island in the cool air-conditioned convention center to enjoy the Community Stage, presented by KiiiTV. Local groups line the stage to include:

THURSDAY, MAY 4

5:15PM SMITH SILVER SPARKLERS DANCE TEAM

7:30PM BERLANGA ELEMENTARY SILVER SPURS DANCE TEAM

FRIDAY, MAY 5

6PM YAPP 361 DANCE

7:30PM ELLA BARNES ELEMENTARY DANCE TEAM

8:30PM BALLET FOLKLORICO VIVA MEXICO

SATURDAY, MAY 6

1:30PM TWIRL TIME-COMPETITION GROUP

2:30PM JUST FOR KIX 5TH & 7TH

4:30PM JUST FOR KIX 18&UP

6:30PM TIGER ROCK MARTIAL ARTS

SUNDAY, MAY 7

1:30PM MIRELES ELEMENTARY ANCHORETTES

2:30PM MIRELES ELEMENTARY SILVER ANCHORS

4:30PM SIT MEANS SIT

6:30PM KOLDA CUTIE CADETS & ROYAL CADETS

THURSDAY, MAY 11

7:30PM TWIRL TIME - RECREATIONAL GROUP

FRIDAY, MAY 12

5:15PM KINETIC MOVEMENT CENTER

7:30PM CINDERELLA SCHOOL OF DANCE

SATURDAY, MAY 13

1:30PM OAK RIDGE ELEMENTARY TIGERETTES

2:30PM GLORIA HICKS ELEMENTARY JAZZY JAGUARS

11:30am - Performance Waterway Closes, T-Heads Close, Airspace Closes

1:00pm - Opening Ceremony

1:11pm - United States National Anthem with USN Leap Frogs Parachute Team Flag Jump

1:17pm - USN Leap Frogs Parachute Team Mass Exit Show

1:27pm - Custom Border Protection Demonstration

1:37pm - US Navy Flight (T-6, T-44, T-45)

1:400m - US Coast Guard Search & Rescue Demo

1:50pm - USAF-AETC Flight (T-1, T-6, T-38)

1:55pm - USAF F-16 Viper Demonstration

2:10pm - USAF Heritage Flight

2:22pm - Texas Parks & Wildife Maritime Demo

2:20pm - USN F-35C Lightning II Demonstration

2:41pm - USN Legacy Flight

2:55pm - USMC Blue Angels C-130J Demonstration

3:05pm - USN Blue Angels Demonstration

4:30pm - Airspace Re-Opoens, Waterway Re-Opens, T-Heads Open