Coastal Bend is lit: Holiday events you don't want to miss this weekend!

If you’re thinking about staying home this weekend… think again! You’d be missing out big time because the Coastal Bend is packed with several events.

La Posada Lighted Boat Parade

The 27th annual La Posada Lighted Boat Parade will illuminate the water Friday, December 12 at 7 p.m. Watch parties and donation drop-off points will be available at Doc’s Seafood and Steaks and Marker 37 Pier. Marker 37 will also host a Winter Wonderland from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., offering photos with Santa and the Grinch along with children’s activities. The parade will be broadcast live on KRIS 6 News for viewers who cannot attend in person.

Holiday festivities on the water continue Saturday, December 13 with the boat parade floating through the south canals Boat Parade. It sets sail at 6 p.m. from the Caravel Boat Ramp North.

Corpus Christi FC Holiday Kickoff

Corpus Christi FC will open the holiday season Saturday, December 13 with a community celebration at the newly built Corpus Christi Multi-Sports Complex at 5102 Old Brownsville Road. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and will feature food, live music, soccer activities and a first look at the club’s plans for the community.

Ingleside Renaissance Fair

Ingleside will transport visitors to another era during its Renaissance Fair, scheduled for Saturday, December 13 and Sunday, December 14 at Live Oak Park. Gates open at 10 a.m. both days. The festival will include jousting, fire performers, live entertainment, themed foods and other medieval-inspired attractions. Attendees are encouraged to dress in costume to fully embrace the experience.

Portland’s “Christmas on the Coast” Continues

Portland will continue its “Christmas on the Coast” festivities throughout the weekend, highlighted by the Illuminated Tinsel Trot on Saturday. The event begins at 6:15 p.m. at the Portland Community Center and ends at The Fifth and Elm venue. Participants can stay for a performance by Texas country artist Roger Creager. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the concert starting at 8 p.m.

Click here for a look at more events in Portland.

Gregory set to Shine at Spirit Fest

The city of Gregory is gearing up for a day of lights, music and holiday cheer as the Gregory Independent Volunteer Establishment (G.I.V.E.) hosts its annual Gregory Spirit Fest on Saturday, December 13, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The festival at Our Children’s Park will feature an illuminated parade, food vendors, live music and community giveaways. Organizers say they’re aiming to top last year’s haul, when more than 60 bikes and tricycles were handed out to local children.

For more information, call 361-765-2226, email givevolunteers@gmail.com, or click here.

Harley-Davidson Ugly Sweater Party

Harley-Davidson Corpus Christi is throwing an ugly sweater party loud enough to compete with the motorcycles. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, December 13, featuring live music by Flashback, food, free drinks, 50/50 raffles and plenty of holiday cheer. Guests are encouraged to sport their brightest, boldest, most questionable festive knitwear.

Christmas on Comanche Street

A neighborhood block party will take over Comanche Street Saturday, December 13 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Organizers say the goal is to spark joy and connection among neighbors. The free event includes live music, crafts, snacks, family-friendly activities, and even snow. The night wraps with a candlelight ceremony celebrating the birth of Christ at 1610 Comanche St.

Jane Austen Tea Party and Ball

Fans of Pride and Prejudice can step into a Regency-era dream at the Jane Austen Tea Party and Ball. Hosted by Corpus Christi Public Libraries in partnership with the Coastal Bend Region of the Jane Austen Society of North America, the celebration honors the author’s 250th birthday.

The evening includes dancing, vendors, giveaways, author visits and more beginning at 7 p.m. at La Retama Public Library on Saturday, December 13. Guests are invited to don their finest Regency attire for a chance to win a prize.

Walk Through Bethlehem

First Baptist Church on Ocean Drive is offering an immersive Nativity experience on Saturday, December 13 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Visitors can explore a live retelling of the Christmas story, complete with shepherds, angels, wise men and Roman soldiers. A marketplace and artisan demonstrations round out the experience.

Christmas Tree Forest

The Museum of South Texas History is showcasing its annual Christmas Tree Forest on Saturday, December 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., free to the public thanks to the Junior League of Corpus Christi and H-E-B. The display features 30 literary-themed Christmas trees created by local students. Families can also enjoy photos with Santa, live entertainment, outdoor activities, art projects, food trucks and more.

Christmas Movie Night at the Ballpark

Reliant will host a free movie night at Whataburger Field on Saturday, December 13 with a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Gates open at 6 p.m., and traditional ballpark food and drinks will be available for purchase.

Chrsitmas Vendor Market

Asbury Church at Staples and Yorktown is spreading holiday cheer with its Christmas Vendor Market this weekend. Shoppers can browse everything from fresh farmers market favorites to unique holiday gifts, all under one roof from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 13. The event also offers free gift wrapping, courtesy of the church, making it easy to check off your holiday shopping list while enjoying a festive morning out.

In addition there are several events to support or honor veterans.

If you would like your event featured on Coastal Bend Weekend send the Hofmanns an email at bryan.hofmann@kristv.com or michelle.lorenzo@kristv.com.