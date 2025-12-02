December brings packed lineup of events & giveaways to support Coastal Bend veterans

December is bringing a packed lineup of events across the Coastal Bend, to support veterans and military families. From holiday giveaways to opportunities to give back, there are several happenings everyone can get involved with.

Flags of Valor Deactivation

The grand sea of American flags at the Richard Borchard Regional Fairgrounds in Robstown remains on display through Wednesday, December 3. Volunteers are needed starting at 10 a.m. to help respectfully fold and sort each flag and collect the rebar and PVC stands. It’s a hands-on way to give back before the holiday rush.

Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremonies

To honor the 2,403 Americans killed in the 1941 Pearl Harbor attack, two local ceremonies are planned to offer moments of reflection and gratitude.



Saturday, December 6: Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, 10 a.m.

Sunday, December 7: USS Lexington Museum, 2 p.m.

Veteran Fellowship at Crossroads Coffee

Veterans looking for connection and community are invited to Crossroads Coffee in Robstown at 500 IH-69, Suite 408. Expect fellowship, worship and plenty of strong coffee on Saturday, December 6, at 5 p.m.

Wrapping for Warriors at La Palmera Mall

From December 5 through December 7, BurnPits 360 will host its annual “Wrapping for Warriors” fundraiser at La Palmera Mall. Volunteers will wrap gifts in exchange for donations to support veterans exposed to toxic burn-pit fumes. Community members can participate by donating supplies or volunteering as gift wrappers.

Twin Peaks Christmas Tree Giveaway

Twin Peaks and Nueces County Veterans Services will host their 12th annual Christmas tree giveaway on Monday, December 8. Beginning at 6 p.m. at the SPID location, 150 real Christmas trees, ornaments and lights will be given out to veteran families on a first-come, first-served basis. The address is 5425 South Padre Island Drive.

Wreaths for Fallen Heroes Ceremony

The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will hold its annual Wreaths for Fallen Heroes ceremony Saturday, December 13, at 11 a.m. Volunteers will place thousands of wreaths at every gravesite, creating a powerful display of honor and remembrance.

Red Cross Drive-Thru Toy Giveaway

Also on Saturday, December 13, the American Red Cross in Corpus Christi will host a drive-thru toy giveaway from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., or while supplies last, at 5639 Corona Drive. The event is open to active-duty service members, reservists, National Guard members and veteran families.

Veterans Memorial High School Tree Donations

Students at Veterans Memorial High School will decorate Christmas trees throughout the month to donate to veterans and their families. Pickup is scheduled for December 18. Registration is required to receive a tree. Registration date will be received at a later date.

Redford Ranch Foundation Free Dove Hunt

The Redford Ranch Foundation is offering a free morning dove hunt for veterans, first responders and their families December 12 to December 13 in Portland. The hunt begins at 6:15 a.m.

