Up to 100,000 people attended the Buc Days Night Parade and Stadium Show in Corpus Christi this past Saturday

Between 80,000 and 100,000 people attended the Buc Days Night Parade this past Saturday, April 25.

The Corpus Christi Police Department Public Information Office reported 12 medical calls for dehydration and other medical issues, and 1 arrest during the event.

The parade kicked off with the Buc Days Stadium Show, presented by AEP Texas, at 7 p.m. at Buccaneer Stadium. The Stadium Show served as the official launch of the Rally Night Parade, offering families a panoramic view of the festivities from stadium seating.

The Stadium Show represents a homecoming for a tradition with deep roots in the Corpus Christi community.

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CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL PARADE STADIUM SHOW