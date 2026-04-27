Stripes Carnival brings 11 days of rides, food and family entertainment to the Corpus Christi bayfront

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready, Corpus Christi—the Stripes Carnival (part of Buc Days) is sailing into town, and it’s bringing 11 days of pure adrenaline, family fun, and bayfront excitement you won’t want to miss!

Mark Your Calendars: April 30 – May 10, 2026

The carnival runs for a full 11 days right on the beautiful Corpus Christi bayfront. Everything is conveniently centralized at the festival grounds in and around the Hilliard Center (near the American Bank Center Arena), located at 1901 N. Shoreline Blvd / 901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 78401. The Stripes Carnival itself is staged outside the arena, making it super easy to dive straight into the action.

Gates open at:

Weekdays: 4:00 PM

Weekends: 12:00 PM (noon)

Three convenient entry points keep lines moving:

Gate 1: Shoreline Blvd. & Fitzgerald St.

Gate 2: Harbor Playhouse Parking Lot (off Chaparral St. & Hirsch St.)

Gate 3: Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

KRIS

Thrills for Every Buccaneer

Operated by the experienced team at Wade Shows Inc., the Stripes Carnival delivers over 30 rides for all ages—from gentle spins for little ones to heart-pounding thrill machines that’ll have you screaming with delight.

Kid-friendly favorites include the Carousel, Granny Bugs, Groovy Bus, Mini Dinos, Rainbow Rock, and Umbrella Hummers/VW Bugs. Family and mid-thrill rides feature the Giant Ferris Wheel, Bumper Cars, Wacky Worm Coaster, and Super Slide. High-octane thrills crank it up with the Kraken, Extreme, Super Cyclone Coaster, Downdraft, Tornado, Typhoon, and Zero Gravity.

Rides use individual tickets (typically 3–6 per ride) or the unbeatable All-You-Can-Ride wristbands. Height requirements vary, so check wadeshowsinc.com for the latest details.

The air will be filled with the irresistible smells of carnival classics: fried Oreos, giant turkey legs, ice-cold lemonade, and a whole lineup of tasty concessions. Games of skill, prize-winning fun, and cold drinks round out the perfect carnival vibe.

Buc Days Commission and Corpus Christi Museum Doc McGregor Collection

Don’t Miss the Free (with Admission) Extras

Your gate ticket unlocks way more than just rides:

Live music at the Buckin’ Marlin Stage

Kids’ zone at Buckaroo Blvd

Shops at Treasure Island (indoor vendors)

Racing pigs, pirate performances, petting zoo, pony rides

Beer & Wine Garden

Free entry to the Art Museum of South Texas and the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

(Note: Arena events like the full rodeo, PBR, or concerts require separate tickets.)

Smart Ticketing – Save Big with Pre-Sale!

General Gate Admission (required for carnival access):

Pre-sale (online through April 29): $10 adults / $5 children

Day-of: $12 adults / $6 children

Kids under 36" tall: FREE

All-You-Can-Ride Wristbands (the best value if you plan to ride multiple times):

Pre-sale online (via wadeshowsinc.com, available starting around April 9, deadline April 30 at 5 PM CDT): Just $27 — includes gate admission! Flash sales sometimes drop it even lower.

Day-of weekdays (Mon–Fri): $32 (after buying gate ticket)

Day-of weekends (Sat–Sun): $42 (after buying gate ticket)

Grab that pre-sale wristband early — it’s the smartest way to ride all day without breaking the bank.

Easy Parking & Getting There

$15 at Buc Days-operated lots (pre-purchase online passes recommended)

Ride-share drop-off/pick-up available

Pro tip: Park at Whataburger Field for $15 and hop on the free CCRTA shuttles (weekdays 3–11 PM; weekends 10:30 AM–11:30 PM)

Time to Make Memories on the Bayfront

The Stripes Carnival isn’t just rides and food — it’s the heart-pounding, laugh-out-loud, family-bonding highlight of Buc Days. Whether you’re chasing thrills on the tallest coaster, spinning with the kids on the carousel, or kicking back with live music and bay views, this is the event that turns ordinary spring days into unforgettable adventures.

Arrr you ready? Gather your crew, snag those pre-sale tickets or wristbands now, and get ready for 11 days of pure joy on the Corpus Christi bayfront.

Let’s ride! See you at the Stripes Carnival — April 30 through May 10, 2026.

For ride updates and full details, visit bucdays.com and wadeshowsinc.com.

Yo ho ho — the carnival awaits! 🎡🦜🎟️

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