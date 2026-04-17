Seven nights of rodeo and live music

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Physicians Premier ER Concert Series is bringing an exciting lineup of music and entertainment to Corpus Christi this May, featuring seven consecutive nights of concerts following rodeo and PBR performances at the Hilliard Center Arena.

The unique one-ticket, two-show format allows fans to experience both the thrill of rodeo action and top-tier musical entertainment in a single evening.

Buc Days

The Lineup

May 1 - Carly Pearce Following the PBR Velocity Tour Finals, Grammy Award-winning country star Carly Pearce kicks off the series with her authentic brand of traditional and contemporary country music. The Kentucky native, who left high school at age 16 to work at Dollywood, has become one of country music's most respected singer-songwriters. Known for hits like "Every Little Thing," "I Hope You're Happy Now" (featuring Lee Brice), and "What He Didn't Do," Pearce is a three-time CMA Award winner and Grand Ole Opry member. Her honest lyrics and timeless musicality have earned her multiple platinum certifications and a devoted fanbase who connect with her deeply personal storytelling.

May 2 - Larry The Cable Guy Following the PBR Velocity Tour Finals, comedy legend Larry The Cable Guy (Daniel Lawrence Whitney) brings his signature "Git-R-Done" humor to the arena. The Nebraska-born comedian became a household name as part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Bill Engvall, and Ron White. Beyond stand-up, he is known for voicing Mater in Disney/Pixar's Cars franchise and starring in films like "Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector." His multiplatinum comedy albums and Grammy nominations have solidified his place as one of America's top comedians, while his Git-R-Done Foundation demonstrates his commitment to charitable causes.

May 5 - The Marshall Tucker Band Following Rodeo Corpus Christi (Tuesday night presented by Mathews CCAC), Southern rock pioneers The Marshall Tucker Band continues their 50-plus year legacy of blending blues, country, rock, and jazz into their distinctive sound. Formed in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972, the band helped establish the Southern rock genre with classics like "Can't You See" and "Fire on the Mountain." Their unique incorporation of flutes, saxophones, and fiddle set them apart from other Southern rock acts, creating what they call "progressive country." The band continues to tour extensively, performing over 130 shows annually and maintaining their status as legends of American roots music.

May 6 - Switchfoot During Scholarship & Family Night presented by Valero, Grammy Award-winning alternative rock band Switchfoot brings their anthemic sound to Corpus Christi. Formed in San Diego in 1996 by brothers Jon and Tim Foreman, the band gained mainstream recognition with their 2003 album "The Beautiful Letdown" and hit single "Meant to Live." While rooted in the Christian rock scene, Switchfoot has successfully crossed over to mainstream audiences with their thoughtful lyrics and energetic live performances. The band, whose name comes from a surfing term meaning "to take a new stance," continues to inspire audiences with their message of hope and change.

May 7 - David Lee Garza Reunion with Jay Perez & the Emilio Navaira Tribute ft. Diego & Emilio Navaira During Dia de Vaquero presented by Laredo Taco Company, this special tribute performance celebrates the legacy of Tejano music with a reunion featuring David Lee Garza, Jay Perez, and members of the Navaira family honoring the late Emilio Navaira. The evening promises to be a heartfelt celebration of Tejano culture and music, featuring the genre's most beloved songs and artists who helped shape its sound and popularity throughout Texas and beyond.

May 8 - Midland During Military & First Responder Night presented by NEC Co-Op Energy, Texas trio Midland brings their authentic country sound to honor military and first responders. The band, known for their traditional country approach and hits like "Drinkin' Problem" and "Burn Out," has earned critical acclaim for their commitment to classic country music traditions while adding their own modern twist. Their harmonies and storytelling have made them favorites among both country purists and new fans discovering the genre.

May 9 - Shane Smith & the Saints During Championship Night presented by Port of Corpus Christi (concert starts at 6 p.m.), Texas red dirt country band Shane Smith & the Saints closes out the series with their Celtic-influenced American roots music. Formed in Austin in 2011 by Shane Smith (a Terrell, Texas native) and fiddle player Bennett Brown, the band has built a devoted following through relentless touring—often exceeding 240 shows per year. Their appearances on the hit TV series "Yellowstone" have introduced their unique sound to a broader audience. The band's blend of country, folk, and roadhouse rock, anchored by Smith's baritone vocals and Brown's fiddle, creates a sound that is both traditional and innovative.

Ticket and Venue Information

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster, the primary ticket vendor for Hilliard Center Arena events, as well as SeatGeek and other authorized resellers. Fans can also purchase tickets in person at the Hilliard Center Box Office, located at 1901 N Shoreline Blvd, Corpus Christi, TX 76164, or by calling (361) 826-4700.

The Hilliard Center Arena features a capacity of 10,500 seats for concerts. The venue offers premium seating sections (100-103, 117-120) closest to the stage for optimal viewing experiences, as well as accessible seating and amenities for guests with disabilities. Parking is available on-site with additional parking options nearby.

All concerts follow rodeo or PBR performances with the one-ticket, two-show format. Doors and show times may vary by date. Group discounts may be available for participating events.

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