Moody High School band and alumni prepare for Buccaneer Night Parade

The Moody High School band is preparing to march in the upcoming Buccaneer Night Parade, bringing together current students, eighth graders, and alumni for the event.

Head Band Director Jose Villarreal said the group is working on getting acclimated to the weather and staying hydrated for the long walk.

"We wanna keep that hydration going so plenty of water that we keep stressing to our kids," Villarreal said.

Moody HS band prepares for Buc Days Parade

To prepare for the three-mile parade route, the band plans to walk eight to 10 laps around the track this coming Thursday. Because of recent weather, the band has also been practicing indoors today to work on music and memorization.

Villarreal said the band is used to multitasking by walking and playing instruments at the same time.

"We prepare these students all year long to get them going and of course our alumni, they've done it before, so they'll get that and they'll get that taken care of," Villarreal said.

The parade will feature Moody High School graduates from the late 1970s through recent years.

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"We love the fact that we have our alumni participating with us," Villarreal said.

Omar Saenz, a 2001 graduate who plays the tuba, is participating in the parade for his fourth year as an alumnus.

"Giving back to the community, coming back, seeing the youth out here, I mean, it's just great and encouraging for them to come out here and seeing that the older crowds are coming back," Saenz said.

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Saenz said some alumni feel nervous or think they are too old to participate, but he compared playing an instrument again to riding a bike.

"Notes learning the rhythm and everything is just gonna come in," Saenz said.

The opportunity to march is especially meaningful for younger alumni who missed out on the parade during the COVID-19 pandemic, Saenz said. The alumni band has been growing every year since it started five years ago, which included members from the school's first graduating class of 1968.

Saenz said he manages to carry the tuba for the entire parade route by not thinking about it and just having fun.

"If you're gonna go big I mean might as well go big or go home," Saenz said.

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Villarreal said the performance is a way to say thank you to the community for their support of the program.

"We'll be ready, ready to rock and roll and enjoy ourselves and perform for the audience right there at Buccaneer Night Parade," Villarreal said.

Saenz encouraged the community to attend the parade on Saturday night, noting that tickets are available at Buc Stadium.

"If you're still a little too scared to come out and play, hopefully they'll give you some encouragement for next year to come and join us and sign up for us," Saenz said.

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