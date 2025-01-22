Full list of Buc Days Rodeo Concert Series announced

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In addition to acts like Clint Black, Groupo Siggno, and MercyMe, this year’s Rodeo Corpus Christi Concert Series has announced the last two acts for its nearly week-long concert series. Comedian Steve Trevino will perform on Tuesday, May 6, and Dos Borrachos, featuring Kevin Fowler and Roder Creager, on Saturday, May 10.

Dos Borrachos will close out the championship rounds on Saturday night with a high-energy performance to wrap up Rodeo Corpus Christi.

Individual tickets will go on sale on January 31st at 10 AM. Ticket prices range from $25-$75, which includes the Rodeo and Concert. Tickets will be available at bucdays.com/tickets/

