Corpus Christi announces road closures and parking restrictions for the upcoming Buc Days festivities

The City of Corpus Christi is planning several road closures and parking restrictions to accommodate the Buc Days Carnival and Night Parade.

Starting Saturday, April 25, through Tuesday, May 12, the following streets will be closed to all vehicles:

Shoreline Boulevard, from Palo Alto Street to the dead end, including the Barge Dock.

Resaca Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Chaparral Street.

Water Street, from Resaca Street to Fitzgerald Street.

Fitzgerald Street, from Shoreline Boulevard to Water Street.

Hughes Street, from Chaparral Street to Mesquite Street, and Mesquite Street to North Broadway Street.

The Buc Days Celebration requires additional street closures for the Rally Night Parade. Residents cannot park or view the parade from the Leopard Street bridge and side streets intersecting with the parade route.

The following streets are part of the parade route and will be closed to all traffic from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 25:

Leopard Street from Nueces Bay Boulevard to North Upper Broadway.

Schatzell Street from North Upper Broadway to Shoreline Boulevard.

Shoreline Boulevard from Schatzell Street to Kinney Street.

The following streets will also be closed from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, in support of the parade:

Up River Road, between Nueces Bay Boulevard and Palm Drive.

Palm Drive, between Comanche Street and Leopard Street.

Buddy Lawrence Drive, between Antelope Street and Leopard Street.

Waco Street, between Antelope Street and Mestina Street.

Mestina Street, between Waco Street and Staples Street.

Shoreline Boulevard (south side), between Taylor Street and Coopers Alley.

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