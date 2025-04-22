Buc Days program offers $96,000 in scholarships to local high school seniors

The Buc Days Commission is investing in the future of the Coastal Bend community through its Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program, which will award $96,000 in scholarships to high school seniors in 2025.

The six-month program selects 20 high school seniors from over 160 applicants based on academic performance, extracurricular involvement, community service, and an interview and essay competition.

Each participant who successfully completes the program receives a $4,000 scholarship. The top-performing male and female students earn an additional $6,000 each, based on their program participation, engagement and project presentation.

The leadership initiative begins in December and concludes during the Buc Days Festival in May, providing students with valuable skills development and community connections.

Participants attend three customized Dale Carnegie Program sessions focused on building personal relationships and public speaking skills. Students then apply these abilities during industry tours and community service projects.

All scholarship funds are distributed directly to the colleges or universities that the students will attend.

Here's a list of students who will receive the scholarships.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.