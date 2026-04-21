Buc Days Commission announces the 2026 leadership program scholars

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Buc Days Commission is shaping the next generation of leaders through the Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program, selecting 20 high school seniors from across the Coastal Bend for a six-month development experience.
Running from December through May, the program transforms high school students into capable leaders. The Buc Days Commission selects 20 scholars from over 200 applications each year. Selection criteria include academic standing, extracurricular activities, community outreach involvement, and performance in interview and essay competitions.
Participants complete three customized Dale Carnegie Program sessions focusing on developing personal relationships and public speaking skills. Students also participate in industry tours to explore career paths and engage in community awareness and service projects.
The Buc Days Commission provides substantial financial support to the students. Scholars who successfully complete the program receive a $4,000 scholarship. The male and female scholars with the highest overall scores in program participation, engagement, and project presentation receive an additional $6,000 scholarship.
Scholarships for the 2025 Buc Days Port of Corpus Christi Leadership Program totaled $97,000.
The 2026 Leadership Program Scholars represent schools across the region, including urban districts like Corpus Christi ISD and smaller communities such as Agua Dulce, Orange Grove, and Mathis.
The 2026 Leadership Program Scholars are:
- Alexia Ruiz - Santa Gertrudis Academy
- Ava Mendez - A.C. Jones High School
- Christian Barrera - Robstown Early College High School
- Christian Moreno - Robstown Early College High School
- Daniel Hinojosa - A.C. Jones High School
- Isabella Mendoza - Foy H. Moody High School
- Jolie Lankford - Sinton High School
- Josiah Ponce - Collegiate High School
- Lanz Amarille - Gregory-Portland High School
- Leighton Lawhon - Incarnate Word Academy
- Maribella Gutierrez - Gregory-Portland High School
- Marivel Martinez - Mathis High School
- Rebekah Gordon - Orange Grove High School
- Ricardo Leal - Agua Dulce High School
- Robert Benavidez - Veterans Memorial High School
- Sam Ingram - A.C. Jones High School
- Sarah Nguyen - Veterans Memorial High School
- Sharmada Palakurthi - W.B. Ray High School
- Timothy Rogers - Odem High School
- Unal McLauchlan - W.B. Ray High School
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