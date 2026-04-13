Buc Days Children's Parade moves to Portland for the 2026 festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The annual Buc Days Children's Parade moves to Portland for the first time with new route and events.

For the first time, the Driscoll Children's Parade is moving to Portland, Texas, to expand the annual Buc Days festival and utilize new facilities.

The family-friendly event, also known as the Buc Days Children's Parade, will take place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, starting at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at Gregory-Portland Middle School, proceed down Wildcat Drive, and end at the new venue at 5th and Elm Street.

The parade celebrates young participants from the Coastal Bend region. Attendees can expect to see marching bands, school groups, dance and drill teams, cheer squads, and colorful floats. Participants, who are mostly under 15 years old, are encouraged to wear pirate-themed costumes and decorations.

Following the parade, which runs until approximately 12:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy free family activities at the 5th and Elm venue. The post-parade celebration will feature live music, games, a cowboy breakfast, and an awards ceremony celebrating the student participants.

The event is free to watch along the route in Portland, and organizers recommend arriving early for good viewing spots. For safety, throwing candy or other items is not permitted.

While the Children's Parade and related events like the Sunrise Stampede 5K are moving across the new Harbor Bridge to Portland, the larger, illuminated Rally Night Parade will remain in Corpus Christi.

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