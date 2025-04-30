44 riders to compete for $50,000 bonus at PBR Velocity Tour Finals in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) has announced the 44-rider field for the 2025 Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour Finals in Corpus Christi, Texas on May 2-3, where competitors will vie for the Velocity Tour Championship, a $50,000 bonus, and five berths to the PBR World Finals. Brazilian rider Afonso Quintino currently leads the standings, with Bob Mitchell in second place and reigning champion Grayson Cole sitting sixth with a chance to make history as the first-ever back-to-back Velocity Tour Champion.

The field features five riders currently ranked in the top 20 of the 2025 PBR World Championship race, including 19-year-old John Crimber, who returns as the defending Velocity Tour Finals Event Champion, and reigning World Champion Cassio Dias, who is competing in just his second event of 2025 after breaking his femur in November. The championship event at American Bank Center Arena culminates a successful season that welcomed more than 362,000 fans and featured 18 sold-out event days.

Riders will compete for their share of the $100,000 event purse with a maximum of 320 Velocity Global points available, plus additional points for ride scores. The Velocity Tour Finals represents the final opportunity for five riders to qualify for the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, which will feature a three-stage format beginning with Eliminations in Fort Worth, followed by the Championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, with a last-chance Ride For Redemption for those who don't advance directly.

The complete list of qualifiers is:

Afonso Quintino (Sao Luis dos Montes Belos, Brazil)

Bob Mitchell (Steelville, Missouri)

Marcus Mast (Middlebury, Indiana)

Ethan Winckler (Winnie, Texas)

Aaron Williams (Pismo Beach, California)

Grayson Cole (New Ringgold, Pennsylvania)

Michael Lane (Tazewell, Virginia)

Callum Miller (Warwick, Queensland, Australia)

Wyatt Rogers (Hulbert, Oklahoma)

Alex Cerqueira (Iguatemi, Brazil)

Joao Lucas Campos (Porto Feliz, Brazil)

Ezekiel Mitchell (Rockdale, Texas)

Conner Halverson (Gordon, Nebraska)

Lucas Martins Costa (Frutal, Brazil)

Dawson Gleaves (Amarillo, Texas)

Flavio Zivieri (Balsamo, Brazil)

Trace Redd (Malad, Idaho)

Jaxton Mortensen (Chino Valley, Arizona)

Bruno Carvalho (Alvares Florence, Brazil)

Lucas Fideles Souza (Barnstable, Massachusetts)

Manoelito de Souza Junior (Itamira, Brazil)

Dalton Rudman (Wellington, Utah)

Leandro Zampollo (Pirassununga, Brazil)

Zane Cook (Fort Gibson, Oklahoma)

Brandon Chambers (Newport, North Carolina)

Guthrie Long (Pecos, Texas)

Eric Henrique Domingos (Perola, Brazil)

Eli Vastbinder (Statesville, North Carolina)

Guilherme Valleiras (Pirassununga, Brazil)

Jean Fernandes Pereira (Crixas, Brazil)

John Crimber (Decatur, Texas)

Jean Carlos Teodoro (Mirante Do Paranapanema, Brazil)

Junior Patrik Souza (Sonora, Brazil)

Carlos Andre de Oliveira (Ipameri, Brazil)

Pokey Houghton (St. George, Utah)

Ashton Sahli (Red Deer, Alberta, Canada)

Andy Guzman (Oakdale, California)

Eric Novoa (Vacaville, California)

Jeferson Silva (Pontese Laverda, Brazil)

Leonardo Castro (Cassilandia, Brazil)

Anderson de Oliveira (Novo Mundo, Brazil)

Paulo Eduardo Rossetto (Colorado, Brazil)

Cassio Dias (Sao F. de Sales, Brazil)

Clay Guiton (Cherryville, North Carolina)

