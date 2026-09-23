Applications closed for Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi's Project Playhouse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Families with young children in the Coastal Bend can apply to receive a free, custom-built playhouse through Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi's annual Project Playhouse program.

As of Wednesday, Sept. 23, the nonprofit announced applications are now closed.

Project Playhouse pairs community sponsors with volunteer teams who build and paint individual playhouses during a one-day event. CITGO Fueling Good is the presenting sponsor for this year's build.

The program, now in its fifth year, grew out of the organization's mission to reach people at a younger age. In past years, children have submitted their favorite colors, characters, animals or themes, and volunteer teams customized each playhouse accordingly.

The program is designed to teach young children the importance of having a safe place to live, connecting them to the concept of homeownership through play.

Habitat for Humanity Corpus Christi has been serving the Coastal Bend since 1989 and has built 60 homes and repaired more than 100 roofs. Funds raised through Project Playhouse support the organization's affordable housing work in Nueces and San Patricio counties.

The build event is invitation-only and is not open to the general public.

For more information call 361-289-1740 or email admin@habitatcorpus.org.

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