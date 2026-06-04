Blue Bell's Red, White & Blue Bell Ice Cream is back for America's 250th

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Blue Bell's Red, White & Blue Bell Ice Cream is back on store shelves, returning for the first time since 2017 to coincide with America's 250th anniversary celebration.

The festive flavor features Blue Bell Strawberry Ice Cream loaded with strawberries, a creamy vanilla flavored ice cream, and a smooth blueberry flavored ice cream with real blueberries — all packaged side by side in one carton.

"A bowl of Red, White & Blue Bell is a great way to welcome summer and celebrate America's 250th anniversary," Carl Breed, Blue Bell vice president of sales and marketing, said.

"This season is filled with barbecues, Fourth of July parties, and sunny days by the pool. Red, White & Blue Bell Ice Cream is a delicious treat for all those fun occasions," Breed said.

The flavor was first introduced in 2014 but had not been available in stores since 2017.

"We change our lineup each year to keep it fresh and make room for new offerings," Breed said. "It was a unanimous decision to have Red, White & Blue Bell return this year. The patriotic carton and colorful ice cream are perfect to celebrate America's 250th anniversary."

Red, White & Blue Bell is available in the half gallon for a limited time.

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