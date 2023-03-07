You can now get Girl Scouts Thin Mints seasoning blend

If Girl Scout cookie season is simply not long enough for you, there’s a new seasoning blend that can keep the cookies in your life year-round.

New Girl Scouts Thin Mints Seasoning Blend can only be found at Sam’s Club in an 8.1-ounce shaker for $5.98. A blend of dark cocoa, mint flavor and fine cookie crumbles, it can be used as a topping on ice cream. You can also add it to coffee, smoothies or yogurt — or incorporate it into your baking.

Girl Scout cookie flavors have shown up in a handful of other foods over the years, including everything from Girl Scout Cookie Cereal to yogurt, Thin Mints-flavored pita chips and even bottled coffee. They’re no longer available, but the Dunkin’ Girl Scout Iced Coffees came in three flavors: Thin Mints, Coconut Caramel and S’mores.

If you somehow manage not to eat all of your Girl Scout cookies this year, you can also use them to make more involved desserts. This 7-layer cookie bar uses three types of Girl Scout Cookies: Trefoils, Samoas, Do-si-dos and Tagalongs.

The Girl Scouts organization also offers up some recipe ideas for its cookies. Make a Caramel deLite-ful trifle, a Girl Scout Cookie “Dirt Cup,” and Thin Mints ice cream.

This YouTube video shows how to make the desserts along with a homemade custard that can be used in a variety of recipes:

For those wanting other seasonings inspired by popular foods, you can also buy Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust and Twix Shakers seasoning blend.

The Cinnadust seasoning is a blend of cinnamon and sugar with hints of vanilla and graham. The Twix seasoning combines the candy bar’s cookie, caramel and chocolate flavors. Both seasonings can be used on everything from pancakes and toast to popcorn and ice cream.

Of course, you could also try making your own seasonings, including the Thin Mints flavor, by simply grinding up some cookies and sprinkling them on whatever you want!

