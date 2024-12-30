Top 2024 TV Stories

1. Disappearance of Texas A&M Corpus Christi Student Caleb Harris

It was a disappearance that shook the Islander community, as well as the rest of the coastal bend.

On March 4th, Texas A&M Corpus Christi student Caleb Harris vanished right before spring break.

The search for the New Braunfels native went on for months, until a city employee found human remains in a waste water lift station near his home in June. The Corpus Christi Police Department confirming the human remains were in fact those of Harris.

2. Death of Tejano Legend Johnny Canales

On June 13th, beloved Robstown resident and pioneer of Tejano music, Johnny Canales passed away.

3. Hot Car Child Deaths

Two children became the victims of being left inside a hot car on a hot August day.

A sleeping toddler is left in a hot car by her mother, as she went to work at Tom Browne Middle School. According to police documents, the mother claimed she forgot to take her daughter to day care and remembered nearly five hours later.

The little girl was pronounced dead shortly after at Driscoll Children’s Hospital.

Tragedy struck again, 24 hours later in Beeville after a grandmother taking care of her 9-month old granddaughter leaves her behind in the car not realizing she had left her inside the hot car until the afternoon.

4. CCPD Mourns the loss of two officers

The Corpus Christi Police Department mourned the loss of two of their police officers this year.

Kyle Hicks was killed responding to a domestic disturbance call in April and Vicente Ortiz was killed while escorting a funeral procession in May.

Both fallen officers honored by the department for their service to their community with funeral services and memorials outside the department.

5. Annaville bar owner charged in sex trafficking case

Annaville bar owner Amanda Talbert, is charged with two counts of indecency with a child with sexual assault in May. After a women came forward in October of 2023 claiming she was approached by Talbert to have sex for $700 with an 80-year-old man back in 2007.

Her trial has been pushed to March of 2025, after new charges were filed in the case. She is currently out on bond.

6. Lake Corpus Christi Drownings

Lake Corpus Christi a dangerous location for swimmers this year as four people drowned.

7. Former CCISD Assistant Principal frames student

Former Hamlin Middle School Assistant Principal, Amanda Corona, is arrested and charged with tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and official oppression. After being accused of planting a marijuana vape pen in a students back-pack in march of 2023.

Corona who is now working for Robstown ISD was placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues.

