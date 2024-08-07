Teen arrested for allegedly planning terror attack at Taylor Swift show in Austria

Two men were arrested in Austria Wednesday for allegedly planning extremist attacks on major events in the Vienna area, including one of Taylor Swift's upcoming concerts.

Authorities said that the main suspect, a 19-year-old from Vienna, made "preparatory actions" for an attack and "that there is a focus by the 19-year-old perpetrator on the Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna," per The Associated Press.

Franz Ruf, the public security director of Austria's interior ministry, said the suspect pledged his allegiance to the Islamic State group and is believed to have become radicalized on the internet, AP reported.

Austrian officials are now evaluating chemical substances found in the 19-year-old's possession.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.