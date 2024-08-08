Magnitude 7.1 earthquake rocks southern Japan

A magnitude 7.1 earthquake shook Japan on Thursday causing damage along the southern tip of the nation.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was centered about 13 miles northeast of Nichiman, Japan, putting the earthquake's epicenter just off the coast. The powerful quake triggered a tsunami advisory as officials warned of a water rise of up to 1 meter in the region.

Citing Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hayashi Yoshimasa, NHK said that some property damage was reported. Flights within the region were also delayed.

"We will continue to grasp the extent of damage and closely coordinate with local governments," Yoshimasa told NHK. "We will make an utmost effort to take disaster emergency measures, placing top priority on rescue operations mainly by police, fire departments, Self-Defense Forces and the Japan Coast Guard."

Yoshimasa also warned of potential aftershocks.

The strongest shaking from Thursday's earthquake was reported in Miyazaki, Japan. Within a few hours following the quake, aftershocks of 4.6 and 4.8 magnitude were reported within the region.

Thursday's earthquake was the strongest to strike Japan since it was rattled by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake on New Year's Day. Japan's Red Cross Society reported that the Jan. 1 tremor caused at least 241 deaths and 60,000 damaged houses.